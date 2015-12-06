The Most Epic Celebrity Food Porn Instagrams We've Seen All Year

Posting a food photo on Instagram—a.k.a. “food porn”—is a mouthwatering way to share our day-to-day lives with friends. And when it comes to celebrities, there's a fun voyeuristic quality too: who doesn't want to know what Chrissy Teigen noshes on for Thanksgiving (see, above)? This year there were plenty of opportunities to see what some of our favorite bold-faced names were cooking up. Below, six posts from the most memorable celeb-foodie Instagram accounts this year.
-
1. Chrissy Teigen
Teigen’s feed is full of her amazing Delushious dishes being enjoyed by friends and family (*ahem* John Legend).
-
2. Aziz Ansari
Ansari and Dev, the lead character in his new Netflix show Master of None, have a ton in common, including a love of barbecue and pasta.
-
3. Taylor Swift
When Swift and her #squad aren’t busy being photographed on the red carpet, they’re baking and enjoying heaps of cookies and cakes. Can we come?!
-
4. Lea Michele
Michele’s account, which is loaded with snaps of Pilates and nutritious breakfasts, is the ultimate fitspo destination.
-
5. Zac Posen
Posen’s plates are almost as beautiful as his red carpet dresses.
-
6. Neil Patrick Harris
We can’t get over NPH’s adorable twins and family meals—his hubby, David Burtka, is a serious home-cook.