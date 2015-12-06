The Most Epic Celebrity Food Porn Instagrams We've Seen All Year

Posting a food photo on Instagram—a.k.a. “food porn”—is a mouthwatering way to share our day-to-day lives with friends. And when it comes to celebrities, there's a fun voyeuristic quality too: who doesn't want to know what Chrissy Teigen noshes on for Thanksgiving (see, above)? This year there were plenty of opportunities to see what some of our favorite bold-faced names were cooking up. Below, six posts from the most memorable celeb-foodie Instagram accounts this year.