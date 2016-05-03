Food & Drink

The 8 Tastiest Burgers from Across the Country, in Honor of National Burger Month

The 8 Tastiest Burgers from Across the Country, in Honor of National Burger Month
Instagram/salvationburger; Jacob Schmidt; Instagram/bocadoatl; Instagram/auchevalchicago
May 3, 2016 @ 2:30 PM
BY: Sydney Mondry

May marks National Burger Month, just in time for the start of grilling season. Medium, rare, dripping in cheese, smothered in sauce, topped with pickles, or eaten completely bare, we omnivores can agree that these delicious beef patties deserve four weeks of recognition. To celebrate, we've rounded up some of the best and most beloved burgers across the country. Check them out below, and make a date to chow down. 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top