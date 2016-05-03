The 8 Tastiest Burgers from Across the Country, in Honor of National Burger Month

May marks National Burger Month, just in time for the start of grilling season. Medium, rare, dripping in cheese, smothered in sauce, topped with pickles, or eaten completely bare, we omnivores can agree that these delicious beef patties deserve four weeks of recognition. To celebrate, we've rounded up some of the best and most beloved burgers across the country. Check them out below, and make a date to chow down.
-
1. Ledlow, Los Angeles
The Ledlow Burger is such an important piece of meat, it has its own section on the restaurant's dinner menu. Order it as a single, double, or triple topped with American and cheddar cheeses, red onion, dill pickle, and Dijon and garlic aioli.
400 S. Main St.
Los Angeles, CA; 213-687-7015
-
2. 4505 Meats, San Francisco
The famous 4505 Meats has an item on its menu called the Best Damn Cheeseburger. It is not an exaggeration. The quarter-pound, grass-fed beef patty is served on a buttery, griddled sesame and scallion bun and comes with lettuce, onion, Gruyere cheese, and secret sauce.
705 Divisadero
San Francisco, CA; 415-231-6993
-
3. Yakuza Lounge, Portland, Ore.
While it might seem odd the include an Asian restaurant in a list of best burger joints, Portland, Ore.-based Yakuza Lounge is known for its delicious patty, which is served with Chevre, shoestring potatoes, ketchup, and spicy mayo.
5411 NE 30th Ave.
Portland, OR; 503-450-0893
-
4. Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Austin
This casual joint in Austin often boasts a line that snakes out of the restaurant and around the corner. Hopdoddy's menu includes 12 different burgers and a collection of to-die-for milkshakes. Go hungry.
1400 S Congress Ave.
Austin, TX; 512-243-7505
-
5. Au Cheval, Chicago
Au Cheval has made a number of "best burger" lists thanks to its famous decadent double cheeseburger, which includes three (yes, three) perfectly cooked patties, cheddar, and maple syrup-slathered thick-cut bacon. Get it topped with an egg for the ultimate brunch burger.
800 W Randolph St.
Chicago, IL; 312-929-4580
-
6. Bocado, Atlanta
The Bocado Double Stack is simple in its construction (two thin patties, American cheese, housemade pickles), but packs incredible flavor, thanks to a blend of grass-fed beef, brisket, and short rib.
887 Howell Mill Rd.
Atlanta, GA; 404-815-1399
-
7. Salvation Burger, New York City
Salvation Burger, helmed by renowned chef April Bloomfield, opened earlier this year and is already one of the city's best burgers. The eatery offers diners a Classic Burger, which comes with two thin, flavorful patties, housemade cheese, special sauce, and pickles, as well as the Salvation Burger, whose toppings change regularly (most recently, it featured ramp butter, taleggio, and slow-roasted red onions cooked in beef tallow).
230 E 51st Street
New York, NY; 646-277-2900
-
8. Alden & Harlow, Boston
The "Secret Burger" at Alden & Harlow changes regulary, but never disappoints. Expect a buttery grilled bun, melt-in-your-mouth brisket and short rib patty, and mouthwatering sauce to top it all off.
40 Brattle St.
Cambridge, MA; 617-864-2100