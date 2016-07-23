5 Boxed Wines We'll Be Drinking All Summer Long (Yes, Really)

Boxed wine gets a bad rap. Some might associate the un-bottled vino with their college days, or consider it a cheaper, less desirable alternative to its glass-encased brethren. But the truth is that boxed wine rocks. It can keep booze fresh for a whole month (!) and has half the size of the carbon footprint created by bottles. Plus, it makes entertaining a breeze: one box is equivalent to 4 bottles, which means you only need to have a couple on hand to keep your guests' thirst quenched. Yes, it is less expensive than the bottled stuff (most 3L containers are less than $30), but that doesn't necessarily mean it's lacking in quality. Below, we've rounded up some of the most delicious boxed wines on the market—try them for yourself and see.
-
1. Bota Box
Try Bota Box's Pinot Noir, a medium-bodied red that boasts notes of cherry, blackberry, and cocoa. Eco-friendly folks will love that the box is 100% recyclable and features a BPA-free plastic pouch.
$17; bevmo.com
-
2. Black Box Wines
Black Box Wines's Chardonnay is perfect for summer, offering hints of bright citrus and pineapple. Plus, the packaging is eco-friendly and fully recyclable.
$24; wineoland.com
-
3. Fish Eye Wines
Serve fish tacos or shrimp scampi with a glass of Fish Eye's zesty, melon-tinged Sauvignon Blanc.
$7; wineomart.com
-
4. Bandit Wines
Bandit Wines comes in 1 L and 500 ML boxes, making them ideal for on-the-go sipping. Try the Cabernet Sauvignon, which features notes of blackberry and toasty oak—an excellent option for steak, barbecue, or burgers.
-
5. Lieb Cellars
Pick up a box of the Cabernet Franc from Lieb Cellars, which features notes of violet, raspberry, sweet tobacco, and black pepper.
$24; winelibrary.com