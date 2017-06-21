These Sparkling Wines—$20 and Under!—Are The Best Bang For Your Buck

Who doesn't love Champagne? Here at InStyle, we are big fans of all things bubbly and sparkling, but something we're not always into is the price tag that comes along with it. With summer officially upon us, we set out to find the best options that are both affordable and of top quality. Challenge accepted.

We consulted sommelier Ariel Arce, who recommended three awesome bottles under $20. Formerly the Wine Director at two underground sparkling wine destinations, Riddling Widow and Birds & Bubbles, the pro is opening her own project this summer, Air's Champagne Parlor on June 28. Her beverage program aims to "make Champagne an affordable everyday luxury," which is something we can definitely get behind.

One of the coolest things Arce will offer is sparkling wine flights based on the guest's answers to a set of three personal questions. In her opinion, the type of wine you drink, sparkling in particiular, is a reflection of who you are, so she really brings that mindset to life with each bottle she chooses. We'll drink to that!

Read below to see her top three bubbly picks.