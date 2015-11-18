Ben & Jerry’s Is Launching Vegan Ice Cream

Big news, vegans and lactose-intolerant folks! Ben & Jerry’s just announced a new line of non-dairy ice creams, which they teased earlier this fall, that will be crafted with an almond milk base and made available in the United States sometime this year. The kings of ice cream chose this particular nut milk over other dairy-free options, like soy and cashew, because “almond milk gave us the best blank canvas to carry the funky chunks and swirls that you know and love,” says Ben & Jerry’s Flavor Guru Kirsten Schimoler. That’s a good enough reason for us. While we wait for the new product to hit grocery store shelves, read below for some of our favorite vegan frozen treats you can buy now.
1. ALMOND DREAM
Like Ben & Jerry’s dairy-free pints, this Almond Dream ice cream is made with—you guessed it—almonds. You can find the Mint Chip version and six other flavors in your local grocery store.
2. So Delicious
So Delicious ice creams are made with coconut milk, which lends itself to a creamier base. This is a great alternative for those allergic to almonds, and can be purchased at most grocery stores.
3. Steve’s Ice Cream
Steve’s Ice Cream, which comes in both dairy and non-dairy versions, uses coconut cream as a milk substitute, and comes in unique flavors like Wildflower Honey Pistachio and Speculoos Cookie Butter. Steve’s pints can be located at health food stores and select grocery stores.
4. Alchemy Creamery
Vegans and dairy-avoiders living in or visiting New York should head to the indoor Smorgasburg food market in Industry City for Alchemy Creamery, which makes its frozen treats using cashews, coconuts, hazelnuts, and almonds, and serves its ice cream in the form of push-pops. For those outside of New York, said pops can be ordered online.