Surprise! Ben & Jerry’s Just Released a New Flavor Perfect for Summer

Summer must be on its way, because Ben & Jerry’s released a new flavor on Thursday that’s perfect for chilling on a sandy beach. It’s called “One Love,” and yes, it’s inspired by Bob Marley himself.

Each new pint is filled with banana ice cream, caramel and cookie swirls, and chocolatey peace signs, a nod toward Marley’s vision of harmony.

Courtesy

According to a release, the flavor “pays homage to the legendary performer and his vision for a better world,” by donating a portion of the proceeds from each pint sold to Jamaica’s One Love Youth Camp, which is run by The Bob Marley Foundation and Partners for Youth Empowerment.

Last year, “One Love” was released on the other side of the pond, and apparently the Brits have given it their stamp of approval, because it’s headed to the U.S.A.

VIDEO: Jessica Seinfeld's Peanut Butter Banana Vegan Ice Cream

And according to Ben & Jerry’s, there’s no “need to wait in vain” for the flavor—you can now find it in Scoop Shops and retailers nationwide.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Is All for the Casual Taco Date

Every little thing is going to be alright.