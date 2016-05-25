A Healthy Condiment Does Exist—Here's the Recipe

If you believe that veggies require dip, salad is incomplete without dressing, and bread is naked without a spread, then we have the perfect condiment for you. The Basil Yogurt Dressing from The Naked Cookbook ($14; amazon.com), a newly released recipe collection by food blogger Tess Ward, is ideal for jazzing up a crudité plate, slathering on pita, and drizzling over a summery bowl of greens. Besides boasting a gorgeous color and tons of flavor, the ingredients are chock full of health benefits: apple cider vinegar clears skin and boosts energy, probiotic yogurt aids in digestion, and garlic contains medicinal properties.

“The Naked Cookbook moves away from processed and refined foods, unrealistic diets, and fad regimens, instead it is about eating food in its more naked form,” writes Ward. Make your own naked dressing using the recipe below.

Basil Yogurt Dressing

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

1 1/2 tbsp plain probiotic yogurt

4 tbsp basil leaves, minced

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 garlic cloves, mashed to a pulp

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1. Mix all the ingredients together in a small bowl.

2. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Reprinted with permission from The Naked Cookbook, by Tess Ward, copyright 2015. Published in the US by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.