6 Awesomely Creative Ways to Enjoy a Glass of Rosé

There comes a time once a year when Instagram implodes with copious bottles of pink wine, set against a picturesque backdrop of a beach—or a pool brimming with over-the-top inflatable animals. Yes, folks, today is National Rosé Day: a whole 24 hours dedicated to the drink of summer. Since the fad doesn't seem to be waning anytime soon, we drummed up some unique ways to imbibe and ingest it. Cheers.
VIDEO: Frosé (A.K.A. Frozen Rosé) Is the Hottest Drink of Summer
-
1. IN A CAN
California's Scribe Winery's Una Lou Rosé comes in an easily portable (and incredibly chic) can.
Available at Una Lou Rosé | $40/pack of 4
-
2. FROM A 40-OUNCE BOTTLE
French winemaker Forty Ounce Wines is doubling down on the rosé trend with 40-ounce bottles of booze.
Available at Sokolin Fine Wine Merchants | $14
-
3. AS A STACK
Festival-favorite wine brand Electric Sky begs the question: Why have one glass of rosé when you can have four (in 100 percent recyclable cups, no less)?
Available at Binny's Beverage Depot | $11/pack of 4
-
-
5. IN GUMMY FORM
When the upscale candy boutique Sugarfina teamed up with French-based winery Whispering Angel Rosé on rosé-infused gummies—shaped like roses!—the Internet broke into a collective tizzy.
Available at Bloomingdale's | $9
-
6. AS A CIDER
Wölffer Estate's chic bottles are almost too pretty to drink. Almost.
Available at Wölffer Estate | $16/pack of 4