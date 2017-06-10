6 Awesomely Creative Ways to Enjoy a Glass of Rosé

There comes a time once a year when Instagram implodes with copious bottles of pink wine, set against a picturesque backdrop of a beach—or a pool brimming with over-the-top inflatable animals. Yes, folks, today is National Rosé Day: a whole 24 hours dedicated to the drink of summer. Since the fad doesn't seem to be waning anytime soon, we drummed up some unique ways to imbibe and ingest it. Cheers.

VIDEO: Frosé (A.K.A. Frozen Rosé) Is the Hottest Drink of Summer