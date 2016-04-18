How to Assemble Your Own Aussie Brekkie Bowl

If you’ve ever ordered a meal in an Australian restaurant (either Down Under or in a U.S.-based Aussie establishment), you may have picked up on a few foreign phrases. A sandwich becomes a “sanga,” cookies are called “bikkies,” and breakfast is referred to as “brekkie.”

One particular brekkie joint, N.Y.C.-based Bluestone Lane Collective Café, has cultivated a massive following, quickly becoming one of the most frequently snapped coffee shops on Instagram. The adorable eatery (one of four outposts in N.Y.C. and Philadelphia) creates delicious dishes reflective of the café culinary themes found in Australia, like Avocado Smash (a tasty twist on plain ol’ avocado toast) and Collective Granola, which is served atop thick, tart yogurt, sweet lemon curd, and fresh berries. It’s the perfect A.M. pick-me-up or afternoon snack. Try the recipe below!

Collective Granola Recipe

Ingredients

Citrus Curd; yields 3 cups

2 tbsp + 2 tsp citrus juice (lemon or orange)

⅓ cup lemon juice

1 cup sugar

8 egg yolks

¼ tsp salt

½ tsp vanilla extract

6 oz butter

Granola; serves 4

1 cup rolled oats

¼ cup pepitas

¼ cup sesame seeds

¼ cup sunflower seeds

½ cup macadamias

½ cup shredded coconut

⅓ cup honey

⅓ cup coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

To serve

Fresh berries

Natural unsweetened Greek yogurt

Directions

1. To make the curd: In a bowl, whisk together sugar, egg yolks, salt, and vanilla extract.

2. Once combined, slowly whisk in juice.

3. Cook over a double boiler until nappe (a liquid’s ability to coat the back of a spoon).

4. Strain and whisk in butter, one cube at a time, until smooth. Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface of the curd, wrap tightly, and let cool. Refrigerate until firm and chilled, about 1 hour.

5. To make the granola: Preheat oven to 350°F.

6. Mix all dry ingredients.

7. Stir honey, oil, and vanilla over medium heat for 2 minutes until melted.

8. Mix the dry and wet ingredients well until evenly combined.

9. Bake for 7-8 minutes, then remove and mix well. Bake for 7-8 more minutes.

10. Remove from oven and push the mix into a pile so that it forms clusters while it cools. Be careful to watch the granola carefully as it burns easily.

11. To serve: Scoop preferred amount of yogurt into a bowl. Top with curd, granola, and berries.