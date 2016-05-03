This Ginger Cocktail Is the Perfect Warm Weather Refreshment

Fresh pressed ginger juice is the star in many a morning smoothie, but it’s also excellent in a refreshing, summer cocktail. Besides having a number of health benefits, like anti-inflammatory effects and immune-boosting properties, ginger’s sweet and spicy flavor profile is the perfect addition to a tequila-based tipple, like the Arrandas Highball. “Highballs can be great low-alcohol, session-able cocktails,” says the drink's creator Kevin Denton, who has tended bar at a handful of renowned restaurants like Danny Meyer’s Tabla (now closed) and Michelin-starred wd-50, and is now the Corporate Mixologist for Pernod Ricard U.S.A. “Because we’re using less than a full pour of tequila, the Suze [a bittersweet liqueur] acts as a vehicle for flavor. The aromatic and bitter components provide a bracing counterpoint to the roast-y agave notes.” Try the recipe below.

Arrandas Highball

Ingredients

1 part Lillet Blanc ($18; internetwines.com)

1 part Altos Blanco ($26; winedelight.com)

1/2 part Suze Aperitif ($28; astorwines.com)

1/4 part fresh pressed ginger juice (If you don’t have access to a juicer, you can purchase a pre-made version online, $4; swansonvitamins.com)

Club soda

Garnish

Kosher salt

Fresh ginger slice

Lime wheel

Directions

Rim a tall highball or Collins glass with kosher salt. Build all ingredients in the glass with ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a long thin slice of fresh ginger and lime wheel.