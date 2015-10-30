FBF: '90s Candies That Will Make You Seriously Nostalgic for Halloweens Past

It's typically in the final weeks of October that our doctors' offices, workplaces, and even bars put out dishes of candy in honor of our favorite spooky holiday. We won't say no to Mini Butterfingers and Twizzlers this Halloween, but can we all agree that we miss the candy of our youth? If you’re experiencing a similar sense of nostalgia, read below for a list of our beloved and most missed sweets of the '90s.