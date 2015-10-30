FBF: '90s Candies That Will Make You Seriously Nostalgic for Halloweens Past

It's typically in the final weeks of October that our doctors' offices, workplaces, and even bars put out dishes of candy in honor of our favorite spooky holiday. We won't say no to Mini Butterfingers and Twizzlers this Halloween, but can we all agree that we miss the candy of our youth? If you’re experiencing a similar sense of nostalgia, read below for a list of our beloved and most missed sweets of the '90s.
-
1. Bit-O-Honey
We long for these chewy honey-almond bites of joy. (Although we don’t miss getting these sticky treats stuck in our molars.)
-
2. Now & Later
Half the fun of eating a Now & Later was the challenge of trying to chew a square without getting the entire candy stuck in your teeth. They now make “soft” versions of the treat but where’s the fun in that?
-
3. Bottle Caps
While Tums-like in their consistency, we have to give a shout-out to Bottle Caps for repping the cola and root beer flavor profiles, which we don’t see often enough in 2015.
-
4. Astro Pops
There was rarely a time at which we didn’t accidentally stab ourselves with the Astro Pop’s knife-like point, but it was one of the only candies that actually tasted like pineapples. Astro Pops, we forgive you—please come back.
-
5. Razzles
The perfect treat for kids (and adults) who want to extend the sugar-high for as long as possible.
-
6. Fruit Stripe
The smell of fruit and cotton candy lasted infinitely longer than this gum’s flavor, but how could you criticize a treat that comes with a free tattoo?
-
7. Wax Bottles (aka Nik-L-Nips)
Okay, these are admittedly kind of disgusting (a thimble of sugar water chilling inside a piece of wax?!) but the novelty of it still hasn’t worn off.
-
8. Wonder Ball
What’s better than a ball of chocolate? A ball of chocolate filled with more sugar! This is one surprise we’re definitely cool with. R.I.P.