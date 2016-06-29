8 Popsicle Recipes to Help Keep You Cool This Summer

Nothing says "summer" quite like a frozen treat. To help you beat the sweltering temps, we've rounded up our favorite popsicle recipes guaranteed to cool you down. Welcome to our Freeze This series.
One of our favorite summer treats is the popsicle. The frozen sweet-on-a-stick was invented by accident when a young boy named Frank Epperson left a cup filled with soda powder, water, and a stirring stick on his porch. The mixture froze overnight, and Frank found himself with an icy snack. Today, popsicles come in all sorts of shapes, sizes, and flavors, ranging from simple to totally kooky.
Popsicles are a delicious mid-afternoon snack, and the perfect dessert for a summer soirée—you can make them well in advance and they require virtually no cleanup. Below, we’ve collected some of the tastiest and most unique ice pop recipes out there. Have a look below!
1. Endless Summer Matcha Chia Pudding Pops
The Matcha Chia Pudding Pops from Food52 are vegan and loaded with omega-3-rich chia seeds, so they're basically a health food... right? Get the recipe here.
2. Earl Grey Latte Pops
With ingredients like tea, agave nectar, and coconut milk, these Earl Grey Latte Pops from Dessert for Two are perfect for breakfast. (Yes, really.) Get the recipe here.
3. Honey Lavender Popsicles
Treat dinner guests to a unique, fragrant treat in the form of Honey Lavender Popsicles created by Broma Bakery. Bonus: they're only 67 calories each and require just four ingredients! Get the recipe here.
4. Key Lime Pie Ice Pops
Tart, refreshing, and deliciously creamy, If the Spoon Fits's Key Lime Pie Pops turn a classic dessert into a portable delight. Get the recipe here.
5. Strawberry and Watermelon Rosé Popsicles
Give your favorite summer beverage any ice twist with these Strawberry and Watermelon Rosé Popsicles from Holly & Flora. A splash of blood orange liqueur lends a bright pop of citrus. Get the recipe here.
6. Mango Chile Lime Popsicles
The sweet-and-sour Mango Lime Chile Pops created by The Skinny Fork are inspired by a classic Mexican paleta (popsicle) flavor. A bit adventurous for some, but definitely delicious. Get the recipe here.
7. Iced Coffee Popsicles
There's iced coffee, and then there's icy coffee. The easy Iced Coffee Popsicles made by The View from Great Island can be customized, just like your morning cup of jo. Save your leftover brew, add as much cream and sugar as you like, and freeze away. Get the recipe here.
8. Peaches and Cream Popsicles
Thanks to the use of non-fat vanilla yogurt, these rich Peaches and Cream Popsicles from Tutti Dolce are surprisingly healthy. Get the recipe here.