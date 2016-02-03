7 Wine & Snack Pairings for Super Bowl Sunday

We love wine paired with cheese, meat, chocolate, Girl Scout cookies … to be honest, we’ll pair wine with pretty much anything—and Super Bowl Sunday snacks are no exception. While the championship game is typically celebrated with beer or hard cider, we can’t help but wonder which vino would highlight the flaky goodness of pigs in a blanket. Fortunately, Danielle Françoise Fournier, an Advanced Sommelier and a Master Sommelier candidate, offered her expertise on game-day snack and wine pairings, so you can enjoy the surprising yet perfect harmony of cheesy nachos and a light-bodied red. Read below for seven stellar combos!