Spice Up Your Desk Lunch with These 7 Cute Containers

Eating lunch at a desk is about as exciting as it sounds, but when you're working the 9-5 grind, it can be difficult to slip away for a proper meal. No matter how delicious and fresh you make your salad or caprese panini, anything eaten out of a bland plastic container can taste a little lackluster. Luckily, there's an easy solution for perking up your lunch al desk-o: a brand new set of cute containers. Below, we've rounded up a few of our current favorites—check 'em out!
1. monbento™ MB Original Bento Box
Sleek, BPA-free, and made with food-grade polypropylene, this sturdy bento box has enough room to fit your lunch and a full day's worth of snacks.
$30; reuseit.com
2. Rainbow Nesting Container Set
Save precious cabinet space with these stackable, BPA-free rainbow containers, which are safe for heating, serving, freezing, and storing.
$35; store.moma.org
3. Two-Layer Sandwich Box
Made with chic, food-safe stainless steel, these two-layer sandwich boxes are perfect for pairing a sammy with a salad or snack.
$22-26 for set of 2; food52.com
4. 2-Tier Bento Box
This 44-oz. microwave-, refrigerator-, dishwasher-safe carrier comes with a removable divider to split up meals and snacks, plus its very own fork.
$35 each; containerstore.com
5. YUMBOX MiniSnack Leakproof Snack Box
The vibrant pink hue of this Snack Box is an instant pick-me-up, and its leak-proof tenchnology is perfect for carrying foods like yogurt and dips.
$22; amazon.com
6. Kikkerland Zipper Bags
We love these reusable, dishwasher safe baggies, which are adorably disguised as mason jars. Fill them with candy for a sweet ending to your lunch.
$4 for set of 4; amazon.com
7. Oshke Premium Bento Lunch Box
We're obsessed with the stylish faux woodgrain finish on this durable bento box, and the fact that it comes with a compartment dedicated to tiny silverware.
$40; amazon.com