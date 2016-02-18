How to Red Velvet Anything

Any bad day can be fixed with a little self-love in the form of red velvet. Since its rise to popularity in the food world over the past couple of years, the decadent dessert has taken on multiple variations, including pancakes, doughnuts, and even milkshakes. The nuanced flavor comes from a delicious mix of buttermilk and cocoa powder, and is occasionally taken to the next level with the addition of cream cheese frosting. Treat yourself with one of the indulgent red velvet recipes below—because, why not?
1. Red Velvet Layer Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Take on the iconic red velvet dessert with this delicious layer cake recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction, because who doesn't want an extra coat of luscious cream cheese frosting?
2. Red Velvet Milkshake
HECK YEAH. Now you can drink red vevelt thanks to this cream cheese-infused, marshmallow fluff-rimmed milkshake courtesy of Food52.
3. Red Velvet Crinkle Cookies
Pair these perfectly chewy crinkles cookies from Cooking Classy with a mug of hot cocoa for a cozy winter treat.
4. Red Velvet Popcorn
Inspired by Charm's sweet take on popcorn would make for an excellent Oscar-viewing-party snack, paying homage to cinema and the glamorous red carpet.
5. Baked Red Velvet Donuts
These moist and spongy baked donuts from Homemade Hooplah are the ultimate excuse to eat red velvet for breakfast.
6. Red Velvet Whoopie Pies
Cream cheese and marshallow frosting sandwiched between soft red velvet cookies? The description alone sets our hearts aflutter. PureWow has the recipe here.