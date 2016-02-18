How to Red Velvet Anything

Any bad day can be fixed with a little self-love in the form of red velvet. Since its rise to popularity in the food world over the past couple of years, the decadent dessert has taken on multiple variations, including pancakes, doughnuts, and even milkshakes. The nuanced flavor comes from a delicious mix of buttermilk and cocoa powder, and is occasionally taken to the next level with the addition of cream cheese frosting. Treat yourself with one of the indulgent red velvet recipes below—because, why not?

