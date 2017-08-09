6 Portable Cold Brew Coffee Options Every Caffeine Enthusiast Will Love

There's no better drink on a warm summer day than a refreshing cold brew. Making it yourself can be a fun venture—if you've got the supplies and are willing to wait hours upon hours for the finished product, that is. But if you're more of an instant gratification kind of person—which is definitely the category we fall into—it's nice to have a selection of high quality choices in your wheelhouse.
If you love cold brew so much that you'd opt for an IV drip of the stuff, then you'll love this list of unique cold brew options you can enjoy on the go!
1. Stumptown Ginger Citrus Cold Brew
You're probably already a fan of Stumptown's famous Cold Brew Stubbies, but this new offering is a little different. Inspired by the fresh seasonal Cold Brew Sodas the company has been mixing up in in their cafes, this canned Sparkling Cold Brew has about half the caffeine of original cold brew, making it the perfect pick-me-up for a hot summer afternoon. We love the Ginger Citrus flavor, which offers a unique blend of sweet, tart and fizzy to get us over that 2 p.m. slump.
2. La Colombe Coconut Milk Draft Latte
This unique plant-based beverage by La Colombe combines cold-pressed espresso, frothed coconut milk, and a little cane sugar to bring drinkers a smooth, sweet beverage that packs a serious punch (as much caffeine as two and a quarter cups of coffee, to be exact!) Not only is the coconut milk sustainably sourced from Sumatra, Indonesia, but the specially formulated can offers a foamy texture not typically available via packaged, ready-to-drink coffee varieties.
3. Health-Ade Kombucha Matcha + Cold Brew Coffee
Probiotics and caffeine, served together in one bottle? We're sold! The balanced flavor profile of this bubbly drink comes from three of our favorite things: Health-Ade's original kombucha base, cold brew Kohana Coffee, and organic matcha tea powder. It's relatively low in caffeine compared to other iced tea and coffees, but it's a treat nonetheless!
4. Secret Squirrel Vietnamese Coffee
What started as a husband-and-wife operation at an LA farmer's market has evolved into a full-fledged cold brew conglomerate, offering several varieties of organic cold brewed coffees. We love Secret Squirrel's Vietnamese Coffee version, which combines whole milk, coffee that's cold brewed for 18-24 hours, and condensed milk for a full, bold flavor.
5. Humblemaker Little Victory Cold Brewed Coffee
Present this bottle to even the most discerning of coffee snobs in your life and watch as they slowly fall in love with the high quality and complex flavor profile of this pure black cold brew. Humblemaker's process—which employs lots of fancy practices like nitrogen flushing, temperature controlled brewing, and advanced filtration—make this one truly special. The icing on the cake? This independent California company donates ten percent of its annual profits to enriching the lives of kids living with autism through therapeutic experiences like surfing, music, and enjoying the great outdoors.
6. Blue Bottle Cold Brew
If you fancy yourself a coffee connoisseur, then Blue Bottle's quality products and beautiful cafes are definitely already on your radar. We're big fans of their school lunch-esque cartons of New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee, but it's their cans of pure, smooth cold brew we just can't get enough of. Don't let the small size fool you—eight ounces is plenty! Crack open a cold one and sip this bright, chocolatey brew anywhere, anytime.