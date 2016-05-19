6 Scrumptious Springtime Desserts to Try This Weekend

Whether you're weekend plans involve attending a backyard bash, hosting a girls' night in, or just catching up on Game of Thrones, you may find yourself in need of a delicious dessert recipe. Sure, you could settle for something store-bought (or a roll of raw cookie dough, for those of you planning a hot date with your TV), but these recipes are easy, tasty, and take advantage of fresh spring produce. Have a look below!
1. Chocolate Chip Cake
Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar will be creating this Chocolate Chip Cake for her hubby, Freddie Prinze Jr., on Father's Day. The recipe is a cinch, includes health-conscious ingredients like Greek yogurt, and leaves room for a little customization in the form of festive frosting. Get the recipe here.
2. The Simplest Strawberry Tart
Yossy Arefi’s simple strawberry tart, layered with creamy mascarpone and cradled in a rye pie crust, is just the thing to celebrate sunny spring days. Get the recipe here.
3. Blackberry Cobbler with Lemon-Rosemary Biscuit Topping
At this year's Kentucky Derby, chef David Danielson served up a slice of Southern hospitality in the form of a flaky cobbler and sweet, bubbling blackberries. Try making the dessert for yourself using the recipe here.
4. Chocolate Drizzle Coconut Macaroons
Hemsley + Hemsley, the London-based sisters and bloggers behind these macaroons, declare them “perfect for tea parties, petits fours after dinner, or a light dessert.” Plus, you can bake them in advance, making party planning a breeze. Get the recipe here.
5. Rhubarb and Strawberry Crumble with Lime Yogurt and Pistachios
Cookbook author Cara Mangini writes, "A crumble topping, chopped pistachios, and a scoop of tangy lime-scented Greek yogurt make this an easy winner for a dessert in the spring and summer. (I’ll admit, I’ve enjoyed it for breakfast, too.)" Dessert for breakfast? Yes, please. Try the recipe here.
6. Classic Red Velvet Cake
Pastry chef Emily Lael Aumiller uses beets to achieve the perfect amount of color and moisture in her red velvet cake. Plus, it's gluten-free! Check it out here.