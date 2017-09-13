5 Healthy Granolas That We're Totally Addicted To

Sweet, savory, crunchy or soft—granola is one of those snacks that's versatile enough to satisfy everyone's taste buds. It's long been touted as a nutritious nosh, and the word has even morphed into a sort of colloquialism for hippie-dippie health food, but there's a reason it's been a go-to snack for so long.
But why sacrifice taste when looking for healthy things to eat? We say, get you a snack that can do both! Here, we've rounded up five varieties that are not only delicious, but pack a nutritional punch, to boot.
Keep scrolling for our favorite brands that pack the most nutrition and flavor and get ready to drizzle it on everything from yogurt to ice cream.
1. Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola
Known for their ultra-convenient (and ultra delicious) single serve oatmeal and cereals packs, as well as their Ancient Grain Granola options, Purely Elizabeth is already a staple for conscious eaters nationwide. Their Chocolate Sea Salt Probiotic Granola is another tasty option that contains GanedenBC30 , a patented vegan strain of probiotics that supports a healthy immune and digestive system. So you can rest assured knowing that while you snack away, you'll also be actively improving your gut health!
2. Oat MY Goodness Bad Monkey Granola
You won't find any ingredients you can't pronounce here—just clean, whole foods that taste delicious! Swap out your processed sweet treat for a handful of this concoction by Oat My Goodness, which contains peanut butter, bananas and chocolate chips in addition to their premium organic oats. Who knew such a unique granola flavor even existed?
3. Sweet Home Farm Wild Blueberry Granola
Not only is Sweet Home Farm's non-GMO verified granola tasty, but it's packed with five grams of fiber and five grams of plant-based protein per serving. That means it's a solid snack to reach for after those morning workouts you're definitely not skipping (right?!).
4. Paleonola Pumpkin Pie Granola
Pumpkin lovers: this one's for you! Paleonola's grain free option is made up of nuts, unsweetened coconut and berries, topped with a signature spice blend. Even though you won't find any oats here, it still just as hearty a snack as traditional granola—minus the carbs!
5. Freedom Foods Barley+ Pink Lady Apple and Macadamia Toasted Museli
This granola-adjacent treat by Barley+ is made of a unique barley blend that's super fiber rich and meant to keep you feeling satiated longer—meaning you're less likely to reach for unhealthy snacks just minutes later. It also contains prebiotic dietary fiber to feed the intestinal flora, so not only will it help to regulate your system, but it'll also aid in rebooting your gut health.