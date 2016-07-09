5 Energy-Boosting Drinks to Replace Your Morning Coffee

For many of us, mornings are incomplete without our trusty cup of coffee. Whether you like it iced or hot, black or with cream, picked up from a local bodega or made in your own kitchen, it’s hard to deny the universal affection for that fragrant, energy-boosting brew. But there are some unforeseen costs for indulging in a daily mug (or mugs) of Joe—coffee has been known to cause upset stomachs, heartburn, dehydration, and a serious case of the jitters.

The good news is that you can still score your morning power jolt without turning to java. Read on below to learn about a few coffee alternatives that will have you up and at ‘em in no time.