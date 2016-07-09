5 Energy-Boosting Drinks to Replace Your Morning Coffee

For many of us, mornings are incomplete without our trusty cup of coffee. Whether you like it iced or hot, black or with cream, picked up from a local bodega or made in your own kitchen, it’s hard to deny the universal affection for that fragrant, energy-boosting brew. But there are some unforeseen costs for indulging in a daily mug (or mugs) of Joe—coffee has been known to cause upset stomachs, heartburn, dehydration, and a serious case of the jitters.
The good news is that you can still score your morning power jolt without turning to java. Read on below to learn about a few coffee alternatives that will have you up and at ‘em in no time.
-
1. Green Tea
Besides offering a caffeine boost, green tea boasts a number of health benefits, including its ability to fight heart disease, increase metabolism, reduce bad cholesterol, and decrease signs of aging (we have antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties to thank for that). Drink it iced, hot, or as a creamy matcha latte.
-
2. Kombucha
Kombucha, a fermented tea drink that has risen in popularity over the past few years, is said to detoxify the body, which in turn provides a rise in energy. Another theory is that the iron released from the tea during the fermentation process can help put some pep in your step.
-
3. Green Juice
Start your day off on the right foot with a big glass of green. Chlorophyll, the biomolecule that gives veggies their green color, helps oxygenate the blood, naturally increasing energy levels. Try a blend with spinach, kale, cucumber, ginger, and lemon for an invigorating breakfast.
-
4. Acai Berries
Acai berries have taken the health food scene by storm thanks to their antioxidants, fiber, and heart-healthy fats. But you may not know that the superfood can also up your energy due to a high amino acid count (the same nutrient found in many protein powders).
-
5. Coconut Water
Some folks swear by coconut water, which is super refreshing, hydrating, and loaded with electrolytes. Drink it straight from the bottle, or add it to a breakfast smoothie for some extra oomph.