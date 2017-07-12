5 Totally Surprising Ways To Use Kombucha

If you love kombucha as much as we do, you'll want to keep reading. There are many reasons people sip on the fermented drink, primarily because of the naturally occurring probiotics, acids, and good-for-you bacteria, which all contribute to better gut health. But did you know there are a number of ways to use 'booch besides drinking it?

We spoke with one of the founders of Health-Ade Kombucha, Daina Trout, who took us through a kombucha 101 crash course and we were pleasantly surprised to find out that it's actually a multi-purpose concoction. Here are 5 alternative ways that the drink can be repurposed.

VIDEO: Will Drinking Lemon Water Help Me Lose Weight?

1. Replace Your Facial Toner

Ran out of your toner and need a quick replacement? You can use kombucha—really! Because kombucha naturally contains probiotics and "good" bacteria, it takes care of the bad kinds of bacteria on your skin, says Trout. This easy DIY will leave pores feeling tingly and clean.

2. Get Rid of Fruit Flies

During the warmer summer months, fruit flies become a huge problem for many people. To get rid of the little pests, Trout suggests mixing 3 parts kombucha with 1 part dish soap. Pour in a cup or bowl and place on your kitchen counter. The flies are attracted to the acidity of the kombucha, and the dish soap makes it so they can't fly away after landing atop the mixture. Problem solved.

3. Mix It In a Salad Dressing

According to Trout, the acidity in kombucha makes it perfect for salad dressings. Why didn't we think of that? The below recipe for Blood Orange Kombucha Vinaigrette comes from the The Big Book of Kombucha ($17, amazon.com).

Ingredients:

1/2 cup kombucha vinegar (over fermented Health-Ade Original kombucha, just let sit on your counter, unrefrigerated, for 4-10 weeks)

1/2 cup freshly squeezed blood orange juice

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 sprigs tarragon, chopped

2 sprigs thyme, chopped

1 sprig lavender, chopped

Combine the orange juice, olive oil, and vinegar in a small bowl and whisk together. Once combined, stir in remaining ingredients. Store at room temperature, it will keep nearly indefinitely. Recipe yields 1 ¼ cup.

Credit: The Big Book of Kombucha/Crum & LaGory

RELATED: Kombucha That Actually Tastes Good? Yes, Please

4. Make Ice Cream Floats

The bubbly nature of kombucha makes it the perfect swap for soda when making ice cream floats and it's a healthier alternative to the sodas you typically use.

5. Use It As a Cocktail Mixer

Perhaps one of the more obvious ways to use the flavorful drink is as a mixer in boozy beverages (kombucha even contains a small amount of alcohol naturally!). Here's a recipe for Trout's own Cucumber Margarita Drink.

Ingredients:

3 cucumber wheels, plus one for garnish

1/2 oz simple syrup

3/4 oz lemon juice

2 oz silver tequila

Collins glass with ice

3 oz Health-Ade Cayenne Cleanse

Place cucumber in the bottom of the shaker and muddle until liquefied. Add lemon juice, simple syrup, and tequila. Shake, strain, and pour into Collins glass. Fill glass with crushed ice and top with 3 oz Health-Ade Cayenne Cleanse. Garnish with a cucumber wheel. Cheers!