5 Color-Inspired Cocktails to Mix Up This Spring

Call it wonderlust. Call it a color crush. Whatever it is, we’ve caught it. As the days get longer and we head into a spring filled with bright prints, bold pigments, and better moods, we can’t help but daydream about what lies ahead. If the SS ’16 runway trends were any indication, we’re going to be clad in monochromatic citrus shades this season. To get the low-down on pulling off these one-shade-wonders, we teamed up with Sanpellegrino® Sparkling Fruit Beverages, the experts on balancing flavor and color for a truly delicious life. We’ve unleashed our inner mixologist and stirred up five delicious cocktails inspired by the tonal ensembles we’re daring you to try. When mastering monochromatic dressing, we all know the right cocktail is the must-have accessory. Cheers!

GREEN WITH ENVY

Daniel Matallana

Wearing head-to-toe green can feel daunting, but this lime hue worn via a silk two-piecer does the trick with ease. It’s complementary cocktail, the “Capitano Cooler”, is the best of both worlds. White rum and dark rum are mixed with Sanpellegrino® Pompelmo and topped off with a tart twist of lime and a drop of honey. To serve this sweet look on the rocks, add a black chocker and tousled waves.

Jumpsuit: Cynthia Rowley; Necklace: Eddie Borgo; Rings: Tacori; Earrings: Pamela Love; Bracelet: Psyche Jewelry

YELLOW LIKE SUNSHINE

Daniel Matallana

It’s 2016, and silk pajamas are no longer designated to the bedroom. These glam two-piece sets can make their way to the street as a serious style statement. This golden color and matching eye-shadow is delicate, yet punchy. Pair with a “Classic Italian 75” mélange of Gin, Sanpellegrino® Limonata, and Prosecco and you’ll be dreaming sweet and stylish dreams in no time.

Top and Pants: Veda; Necklace: Are You Am I; Ring: Eddie Borgo

PRETTY IN PLUM

Daniel Matallana

If you have a sweet tooth, this look is for you. Our bare legs are racing towards summer and a burgundy shift dress and matching mules hit the spot. The matching cocktail, like this outfit, is easy to put together. To create the “Cosmo Twist” stir together Sanpellegrino® Melograno e Arancia, orange juice, vodka and a hint of lime for a matchy-matchy look that is head-to-toe perfection

Dress: & Other Stories; Shoes: Mansur; Necklace: Are You Am I

CALL ME CRIMSON

Daniel Matallana

Not only is it a primary color, but a bold red is an electric choice for a head-turning spring look. A halter crimson dress will satisfy your color craving and pair beautifully with delicate gold necklaces and rings. Resort-ready pom pom sandals are quirky like the Santa Rosalia cocktail we’re shaking up. Pour pomegranate syrup and grapefruit juice into a glass and add in Sanpellegrino® Aranciata Rossa and Santa Rosalia. Bottoms up!

Dress: Veda; Shoes: Malone; Rings: Shiny squirrel, WWAKE; Earrings: Psyche Jewelry; Necklace: WWAKE; Bracelet: Pamela Love

TANGERINE DREAM

Daniel Matallana

Orange is definitely the new black in this pair of silk separates like this one. Get ready for a vacation on Italian Rivieria with this daring orange ensemble adorned with silver embellishments. Go all out with the hue and tie on a pair of strappy suede sandals. A chilled cocktail with Aperol, Sanpellegrino® Aranciata and orange juice put us in that tropical state of mind.

Top and Bottom: Cynthia Rowley; Shoes: Topshop; Necklace: Eddie Borgo