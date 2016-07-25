5 Amazing Mail-Order Ice Creams, for When It's Too Hot to Leave the House

Nestled in a bowl, piled high on a cone, or eaten straight out of the pint, ice cream is our go-to remedy for insufferably hot weather. A quick jaunt to the nearest ice cream truck or grocery store is an easy way to cool down from the inside out—but there are days when the temperature is so excruciatingly high that it's borderline impossible to leave the comfort of your air-conditioned home or office for a scoop, which is why it's crucial to keep your freezer fully stocked at all times.
Enter: mail-order ice cream. Thanks to technology and dry ice, some of the best ice cream companies in the country can now deliver pints straight to your doorstep. It's the perfect way to treat yo-self, or say thank you to that one friend with the clutch beach house you've been enjoying all summer. Below, we've rounded up some of the best ice cream delivery services available online today—check 'em out!
-
1. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, launched in 2002 by James Beard Award-winning author Jeni Britton Bauer, is known for its impossibly creamy texture and unique seasonal flavors, like Sweet Corn and Black Raspberries, Sun-Popped Corn, and Sweet Cream Biscuits and Peach Jam.
Top Sellers Pint Collection, $55; shop.jenis.com
-
2. McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
Founded in 1949, McConnell’s makes its ice cream from scratch in small batches using Central Coast, grass-grazed milk and cream that is pasteurized from raw. All of the ingredients used to make mouthwatering flavors like Churros Con Leche and Turkish Coffee are local, sustainable, and organic.
Classics Collection, $40; mcconnells.com
-
3. Graeter’s Ice Cream
Since 1870, Cincinatti-based Graeter’s Ice Cream has been making frozen treats using traditional French Pot Freezers, which yield perfect, rich pints every time. Try their cult-favorite flavor Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, which is packed with delicious chunks of dark chocolate.
Signature Selection, $80; graeters.com
-
4. Ample Hills Creamery
Brooklyn-based Ample Hills Creamery is known for its whimsical flavors like Salted Crack Caramel, Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, and Snap Mallow Pop. Opt for the Classics 5-pack for a proper sampling of its heavenly flavor collection.
Classics 5-Pack, $45; amplehills.com
-
5. Steve's Ice Cream
Steve’s has been pumping out crazy-good small-batch ice cream since 1973. There’s an epic selection of dairy options, like Sunday Morning (buttered maple syrup ice cream with crispy waffle pieces), but lactose-free folks and lactose-lovers alike will flip for Wildlfower Honey Pistachio and Speculoos Cookie Butter, which are made with organic coconut cream.
$10 per pint, 5 pint minimum; shop.stevesicecream.com