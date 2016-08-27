5 Best BBQ Rubs for Labor Day Weekend

We love Labor Day Weekend for three reasons: we get a day off work to spend with our family and friends, the temperature is just right, and the entertaining is as easy as it gets. Throw all of your favorite things on the grill, crack a few beers, and have yourself a good ol’ fashioned bonfire. To make things even simpler, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite barbecue spice blends. All you need to do is rub, grill, and repeat. Check them out below!
1. Coffee Dry Rub
With hints of brown sugar, dark red chili powder, garlic, and onion, this coffee rub from Brooklyn, NY-based company Greenpoint Trading Co. is an easy way to enhance chicken thighs, sturdy fish, steak, and ribs.
($7; mouth.com)
2. Garlic and Smoked Paprika Rub
Rub Williams-Sonoma’s Spanish-inspired blend over chicken, beef, pork, or seafood an hour before cooking for a delectable, smoky flavor.
($9; williams-sonoma.com)
3. Grilling Spice Set
Can’t settle on one spice? Experiment with this set of five from Greg and Stacie Humpherys, which includes a Southern BBQ Rub, Curry Spice Blend, and Smoky+Spicy+Sweet Rub.
($48; uncommongoods.com)
4. Sesame and Spice
The Sesame and Spice blend from Seed + Mill and La Boîte contains sweet chili, cumin, and garlic and is perfect for grilling proteins and vegetables, or sprinkling over a salad.
($15; shop.laboiteny.com)
5. Barbeque Rub
Slather Dean and Deluca’s Barbeque Rub over steak, brisket, ribs, and chicken for a spicy, smoky, and sweet Labor Day feast.
($8; deandeluca.com)