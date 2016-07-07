5 Amazing Chocolate Companies You Need to Know About Now

Not that we ever need an excuse to eat chocolate, but today is World Chocolate Day, which means you should be making an extra effort to get your hands on the beloved confection. Devil's Food cake? Mousse? S'mores? Truffles? Anything will do! But in case you're looking to expand your cocoa-flavored horizons, we chatted with Alexandra Leaf, culinary historian and chocolate expert, about her current favorite treats. As the director of The Big Chocolate Show, a major chocolate trade show taking place in New York in early October (you can buy tickets online now), Leaf is familiar with companies both big and small from all over the world. Read on below for her top picks.