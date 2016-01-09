3 Ways to Zhoosh Up a Rotisserie Chicken

Store-bought rotisserie chicken is the unsung hero of weekday meals. The golden brown, perfectly cooked poultry is large enough to get a single person through almost a week’s worth of lunch and dinner…which, truthfully, can also get a bit boring. Read below for three easy and delicious ways to jazz up the roasted bird for next week’s meal prep!
-
1. Salad
Make an incredibly tasty and protein-rich desk lunch by slicing rotisserie chicken over a bed of roasted broccoli rabe, toasted pumpkin seeds, avocado, and tangy lemon vinaigrette. Get the recipe here.
-
2. Soup
This 30-minute chicken noodle soup is just the thing to get you through the rest of winter’s cold, gray days. Bonus: the recipe makes enough to store half the batch in the freezer, which means you’ll have sustenance at the ready should you come down with the sniffles.
-
3. Quesadilla
Ooey-gooey and packed with nutrient-dense greens, this Spinach Artichoke and Chicken Quesadilla only takes a total of 15 minutes to make—perfect for dinner in a pinch. Add extra poultry for a heartier meal.