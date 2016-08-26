3 Ways to Take Your Pasta Salad to the Next Level

If pasta salad is your favorite kind of salad, then you’re in good company. While it’s usually served at picnics and backyard barbecues, we’re happy to munch on the carb-tastic dish all year-round. Perhaps the best thing about pasta salad is its versatility—cook up a big batch of noodles on Sunday night and toss it with new ingredients every day for a week’s worth of unique lunches or dinners. To help get the inspiration flowing, we’ve collected a few delicious and simple recipes from bloggers across the internet. Check ‘em out below!
Charred Corn and Zucchini Enchilada Pasta Salad
Half Baked Harvest gives seasonal produce and pasta a piquant Mexican flair by adding pre-made enchilada sauce and a handful of delicious herbs. Get the recipe here.
RELATED: We Found The Best Gluten-Free Boxed Pastas (And Here’s What To Do With Them)
Creamy Cucumber Pasta Salad
Crisp cucumbers, fresh dill, and a simple cream sauce turn plain al dente pasta into a light, summery lunch. Get the recipe from Spend with Pennies here.
RELATED: How to Make Frosé with 3 Ingredients
Pesto Pasta Salad with Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Impress dinner guests—or your office desk-mates—with this 15-minute Italian-inspired pasta salad from Savory Tooth. Get the recipe here.