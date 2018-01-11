These Will Be the Most Instagrammed Desserts in 2018

There's no doubt that Instagram has forever changed the way we discover restaurants. One quick scroll through your feed and BAM, you're hit with dozens of delicious-looking dishes, conveniently geotagged with the exact location of where you can order them. It's like a digitized, mouthwateringly concise encyclopedia of food. As a direct result of the swift distribution of culinary information, acquiring said dish can prove to be a daunting experience, with a sea of content-hungry food bloggers and seemingly never-ending lines. This year brought us fish-shaped ice cream cones and Unicorn Frappuccinos, but what's in store for 2018?
According to Candace Nelson, co-founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes and the newly-opened Pizzana (and self-professed dessert lover), there will be a shift toward nostalgic treats. "As a pastry chef, I've found that people crave desserts that remind them of their childhood," she told InStyle. "I predict that in 2018, we're going to see a resurgence of more classic desserts on Instagram." Here, she shares six that she thinks will resonate with 'grammers. Tee up your iPhone X to portrait mode, folks.
1. SARI SARI STORE'S BUKO PIE
"A tender and buttery crust holds a lush pastry cream filled with slices of fresh, young coconut that just make you want to run to Grand Central Market and devour one immediately."
317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, 323-320-4020; sarisaristorela.com
2. Valerie Confections's Blum's Coffee Crunch Cake
"This retro cake is made with coffee-flavored honeycomb-encrusted chiffon and layered with coffee whipped cream. It makes for one unique-looking and irresistible-tasting dessert."
3360 W 1st St, Los Angeles, 213-739-8149; valerieconfections.com
3. DOMINIQUE ANSEL BAKERY'S DKA
"Before Dominique Ansel invented his trademark cronut, he was already making these addictive Breton croissant-style pastries called Kouign Amanns (DKA stands for Dominique's Kouign Amann). The gorgeous pastry is like a caramelized croissant—a crisp sugar exterior yields to a buttery flaky inside."
Multiple locations; dominiqueanselkitchen.com
4. THE DONUT MAN'S STRAWBERRY DONUT
"This seasonal donut is an L.A. classic. But with its over-the-top mix of sweet juicy fresh fruit stuffed into a huge, classic glazed donut, it is ready to be rediscovered by food bloggers everywhere in 2018."
915 E Rte 66, Glendora, Calif., 626-335-9111; thedonutmanca.com
5. COTTONHI'S TIRAMISU SOFT-SERVE
"A shop devoted solely to cotton candy-topped soft serve ice cream is like a temple built to Instagram. At CottonHi, the tiramisu flavor gets my vote for most awe-inspiring: soft-serve is topped with mascarpone and cocoa, then adorned with a large lady finger and an injector of coffee intended to be poured over the top, melting down the fluffy cotton candy below. WOW!"
3825 W 6th St, Los Angeles, 213-263-1905; cottonhi.com
6. SPRINKLES ICE CREAM'S CUPCAKE SUNDAE
"This dessert mash-up is one of my personal favorite indulgences when I'm visiting our ice cream shop. Stuffing a Sprinkles cupcake with a scoop of rich and densely decadent Sprinkles ice cream, topping it with butterscotch or fudge, and then sprinkles or cookie crumbles, is an over-the-top treat that's about as good as it gets, in my humble opinion."
Multiple locations; sprinkles.com