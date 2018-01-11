These Will Be the Most Instagrammed Desserts in 2018

There's no doubt that Instagram has forever changed the way we discover restaurants. One quick scroll through your feed and BAM, you're hit with dozens of delicious-looking dishes, conveniently geotagged with the exact location of where you can order them. It's like a digitized, mouthwateringly concise encyclopedia of food. As a direct result of the swift distribution of culinary information, acquiring said dish can prove to be a daunting experience, with a sea of content-hungry food bloggers and seemingly never-ending lines. This year brought us fish-shaped ice cream cones and Unicorn Frappuccinos, but what's in store for 2018?

According to Candace Nelson, co-founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes and the newly-opened Pizzana (and self-professed dessert lover), there will be a shift toward nostalgic treats. "As a pastry chef, I've found that people crave desserts that remind them of their childhood," she told InStyle. "I predict that in 2018, we're going to see a resurgence of more classic desserts on Instagram." Here, she shares six that she thinks will resonate with 'grammers. Tee up your iPhone X to portrait mode, folks.