10 Amazing Ways to Elevate the Oreo

Oh, the humble Oreo: its delightfully creamy center with crunchy outer wafers is often enough to satisfy any salivating sweet tooth. But these 10 creations take the 103-year-old sandwich cookie to new levels. Consider the above Cookies-n-Cream Mug Cake, a one-serving dessert from Kirbie's Cravings that comes together in just five minutes. Keep scrolling for nine more elevated (and just as easy) twists on the classic cookie.
Charity Curley Mathews is the founder of Foodlets.com, a site about raising kids who eat—and love—all the fresh and healthy foods, without losing your mind.
1. Mini Baileys Chocolate Cheesecake Trifles
This suprisingly simple recipe from Life, Love & Sugar uses ingredients you probably have at home right now.
2. Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Oreo Pie
It only takes five ingredients to whip up this decadent treat from Kevin & Amanda.
3. Oreo Cookies and Cream No-Bake Cheesecake
Hard to believe this elegant dessert from Bakers Royale doesn't even require an oven.
4. Oreo Krispie Treats
This delicious concoction from High Heels & Grills is what happens when you use crushed Oreos instead of rice cereal.
5. Best Dirt Cake Recipe. Ever.
Have you ever seen a dirt cake look like this one from The Happier Homemaker?
6. Over-The-Top Chocolate Cheesecake Oreo Parfaits
Oreos appear three times in this layered chocolate dessert from The First Year.
7. Apple Shaped Oreo Cake Pops
Yes, those cake pops from Foodlets.com are filled with Oreos!
8. Cookies & Coconut Cream Popsicles
Who knew coconut milk freezes so beautifully, especially when there's an Oreo inside? The View from Great Island knew after concocting these Cookies & Coconut Cream Popsicles.
9. Chocolate Oreo Cake
It takes 35 Oreos to produced a cake as rich and chocolatey as this one from Life, Love & Sugar.