Did You Know You Can Freeze Fish Stew? Learn How Here

Nothing says, “I’m an adult with my act together” like a proper homemade weeknight dinner, but sometimes a bowl of cereal or grilled cheese is the most you can manage after a long day. That’s why the freezer is your best friend—whip up a week’s worth of suppers on Sunday, pop them on ice, and prepare to have the easiest week ever.

However, most people don’t realize just how much food you can freeze. Veggie burgers and quesadillas are the obvious options, but what about a decadent fish stew? Rosenthal presents a freezer-friendly version in her book Fast to the Table Freezer Cookbook: Freezer-Friendly Recipes and Frozen Food Shortcuts ($18; amazon.com).

“I’ve fallen in love with fish stew time and time again,” writes Rosenthal. “This recipe is not meant to be frozen but uses frozen mixed seafood, which makes it super simple to whip up. Make sure you have some crusty bread around when you make this, because the broth is one of the best parts of the dish.” Read on below for the recipe.

Courtesy

Fisherman’s Stew

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

4 oz chorizo sausage, casings removed

1/2 yellow onion, diced

2 garlic cloves

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped

3 diced tomatoes, or 1 (14-oz) can diced tomatoes with their juices

1/4 cup white wine

1 cup vegetable stock

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Pinch of red pepper flakes

16 oz frozen mixed seafood (such as calamari, mussels, shrimp, and white fish)'

1 tsp fresh basil, chopped

1 tsp fresh parsley, chopped

Directions

1. Heat a soup pot over medium heat. Heat the oil, then add the sausage and cook until browned, about 8 minutes, using a spoon or spatula to break up the sausage as it cooks.

2. Add the onion and garlic and sauté until translucent, a minute or two. Then add the bell pepper and tomatoes. Use a wooden spoon to scrape any browned bits off the bottom of the pan.

3. Add the white wine and let some evaporate. Continue to use the wooden spoon to stir and scrape along the bottom and sides of the pan.

4. Add the vegetable stock and seasonings and bring to a simmer. Carefully add the frozen seafood to the hot broth. Cook just until the seafood is warmed through, 10 minutes or according to the package directions. (You don’t want to overcook the seafood, or it will turn rubbery.) Stir in half of the fresh herbs, then serve the soup with crusty bread and garnish the top with the remaining herbs.