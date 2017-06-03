7 Finance and Career Books for Every Power Woman in the Making

Behind every power woman is a hoard of advice and guidance from mentors, advisors, and parents. It's true. It takes a village to become a boss. Just ask Beyoncé. Whether you're a recent college grad, know a recent college grad, or you're just a woman out in the world trying to make money and win at her career, your journey navigating the complicated job and finance landscapes can be challenging and full of questions.
How much should you be saving? What are you even saving for? How do win at work? Is a proper work-life balance just a myth? No matter where you are personally and professionally, it's likely you've spent a good chunk of time scratching your head while trying to figure it all out. Fortunately though, like most things in life, there's a book for that.
Well, books, actually. For the woman just trying to get her foot in the door or the women who wants to completely change her job, for the woman saving for vacation or the woman saving for retirement, there are tons of books full of fool-proof advice from the finance and career experts that know best.
Keep scrolling for some of our favorites and get set for success.
1. Rich Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan for Getting Your Financial Life Together...Finally
In a world where money is power, women need to take control of their finances. In her debut book, journalist and financial expert Nicole Lapin tells us how to do exactly that with her 12-step plan. She breaks down the difficult numbers (literally) and talks about money like a friend would, touching on all of her experiences, including her mistakes, to provide you the tools you need to thrive financially.
2. Get Your Sh*t Together
As the title suggests, this book is the no-holds-barred guide to, well, getting it together. Written by anti-guru Sarah Knight (she also wrote The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck), this little book cuts through the BS and shows you how to stop self-sabotaging. Topics covered include financial and job advice, as well as ways to manage anxiety, avoid avoidance, and conquer your fear of failure.
3. The Big Life
From former editor-in-chief of Seventeen and general trailblazer, Ann Shoket, comes the millennials guide to kicking butt in the real world. A combination of actionable guidance from successful millennial women and Shoket's own story of making it, The Big Life covers everything from craft a career you're passionate about to finding the partner who supports you and pushes you to reach your dreams.
4. You Are a Badass at Making Money: Master the Mindset of Wealth
If you're looking to overhaul your financial life, might we suggest taking advice from someone who did just that? Author Jen Sincero shares her story from living in a converted garage to traveling the world in a series of personal essays intertwined with real talk advice for uncovering what's holding you back from saving and making money and tapping into your natural ability to be rich.
5. Boss Bitch: A Simple 12-Step Plan to Take Charge of Your Career
Back like she never left comes Lapin again with another 12-step-plan, but this time it's all about being a boss. In her second book, Lapin covers how to take charge of your career and fully embrace being a boss in every aspect of your life. With her honest, no-nonsense writing style, she covers basically all the things you wish you learned in school but didn't: bills, starting a business, and excelling at your career no matter what level you're at.
6. The First 90 Days: Proven Strategies for Getting Up to Speed Faster and Smarter, Updated and Expanded
Transitions are arguably the trickiest parts of careers and life, in general. This book breaks down all the challenges that come with making changes no matter where you are in your job path and how to avoid or solve some of the trickiest problems you might encounter.
7. Fearless and Free: How Smart Women Pivot--and Relaunch Their Careers
In the midst of an ever-changing job market, fearless is probably the best thing a woman can be. Author Wendy Sachs spoke with dozens of women about all the fears and failures they faced on the road to success and weaves them together seemlessly with research and advice for moving through life with a little less caution so you can overcome setbacks and follow your dreams.
