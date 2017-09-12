These Purifying Water Bottles are Natural Disaster Lifesavers

In light of the devastation felt around the world as a result of the colossal hurricanes that have swept through the globe in just a matter of days, it's more imperative than ever to stock your home with items that can ease the unforgiving desolation caused by natural disasters. With locals in Texas and Florida without power or running water, daily securities that once seemed monotonous—like having access to drinkable water or showering—now become life threatening and dangerous events as a result of flooded water and contamination. Ensure you're taking the imminent steps for emergency preparedness by grabbing one of these water bottles with purifiers that guarantee drinkable water no matter the situation.
VIDEO: Hurricane Irma Aftermath
Go ahead and stock up for your household and if you find yourself in a disaster zone, hopefully drinking able water will not be a concern.
-
1. GRAYL Ultralight Water Purifier
Whether your preparing for the unexpected, or are in search of a water bottle that can withstand global travel, this portable filter system is perfect for all adventurous spirits. Inspired by nomads around the world, this easy-to-use creation is an essential packing item for every hiker, backpacker, camper, or fisherman who understands the threat of non-filtered water. A water bottle that filters chemicals, particles, and heavy metals, ensure that you'll never be without undrinkable water again—impending disaster or not.
$60
-
2. Lifesaver Bottle
The option to obtain filtered water from natural sources eliminates geographical threats that can sometimes expose dangerous drinking water. The Lifesaver Bottle permits a safe and simple way to acquire drinkable water from sources like ponds, lakes, and rivers. Protection from waterborne viruses and bacteria eradicates possible life threatening diseases that can be otherwise be found in contaminated liquid. Never again question the safety of your family's water when having been disconnected from a clean source.
$130
-
3. ÖKO Original With Level-2 Filter
Originally designed for NASA, this trailblazer in water filtration technology is a lightweight purification bottle that delivers high quality drinkable water from any source. A 100-gallon filter capacity puts zero limitations on supplying purified water to you and your family. With over a 99.99% guarantee to eliminate two of the most common contaminations found in open water sources (giardia lamblia and cryptosporidium), rest assured that this durable bottle is as reliable as it is efficient when faced with an unexpected emergency.
$24