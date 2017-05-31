Father's Day Gifts for Your Favorite Divorced Dad (Including Brad Pitt)

Divorce is tough enough—bad sneakers, scratchy linens, and nutritional deficits only make it worse. This Father's Day, help Dad rediscover his swag, Brad Pitt-style, with some gifts aimed at shoring up his quality of life. Note: These items assume that you actually like this man. If you don't, there are other options.
1. Rag & Bone Denim Jacket
Does he think a $300 denim jacket is just nuts when the one he found in the library at college still fits him? That's only because he hasn't met this perfect specimen from Rag & Bone. Go in with your siblings and make sure he doesn't see the price.
Available at Mr. Porter | $290
2. 100 Essential Novels Scratch-Off Chart
Fill his downtime as well as his empty wall space with a challenge to read 100 classic novels. From Pop Chart Lab, the duo behind infographic posters of beer varieties, rap names, coffee and sneakers.
Available at Pop Chart Lab | $35
3. Throwback Cafeteria Tray
This 8-compartment lunch tray reminds him to eat from a variety of food groups, while leaving space for his phone, the remote and the classic novel he's pretending to read.
Available at Schoolhouse Electric | $38
4. On Vegetables Cookbook
Lots of fathers we know have grilled steak down but side dishes can be a struggle, when there are any. This new volume by California restaurateur and "vegetable whisperer" Jeremy Fox—a talent who's had his own struggles—will teach Dad the ways of trumpet mushrooms and pickled grapes. And what a cover!
Available at Amazon | $30
5. Hawaiian Shirt
There are worse ways to spend the summer than wearing Hawaiian shirts and lolling around national parks like Brad Pitt. While garish palms are everywhere this season, this gentle tropical pattern will ease Dad into prints.
Available at Bonobos | $88
6. Saturdays NYC Swim Trunks
Has he been working hard to get back into dating shape? These slim, smart, and not-too-short swim trunks have an a adjustable waist just in case dad bod creeps back. From Saturdays NYC, a label inspired by New York's surf culture.
Available at Mr. Porter | $85
8. Bonobos Chino Shorts
Nothing says "married guy" like cargo shorts, because they put comfort, utility, and pockets above all other considerations. These flat-front chinos prioritize proper fit and good taste, whether or not it's reflected elsewhere in his wardrobe. In more than 20 colors.
Available at Bonobos | $68
9. Tracksmith Gym Duffel
Now that he's spending all his spare time at CrossFit, he needs a well-made, goodlooking duffel to match his revenge bod. Bonus: the leather zipper compartment is made to hold sneakers.
Available at Tracksmith | $168
11. Brooklinen Bedding
New start, new sheets. A single man's bed says a lot about him, so save him from sports-themed comforters, dollar-store florals and the pilly TV blanket he stole on the way out the door. The Luxe Hardcore (hey now!) Brooklinen set includes spare pillowcases and a duvet cover.
Available at Brooklinen | $228
12. Restoration Hardware Bath Towels
Resist the temptation to buy him sports tickets—we promise you that he will buy plenty of those all on his own. A solo dad needs niceties that convey civility, like the plush bath towels that one of InStyle's foremost luxury experts swears by. Nice towels also decrease the likelihood of kids coming home with mysterious rashes and mildew smell.
Available at Restoration Harware | $30