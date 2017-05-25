Chef-Recommended Father's Day Gift Ideas for the Man Who Loves to Cook

Is the all-star dad you’re celebrating this Father’s Day a budding, or perhaps an already-established culinary whiz? Then dive in to our kitchem-themed gift guide that's full of recommendations from bona fide chefs from around the country. Here you’ll find everything the your special cook needs, from the perfect knife to the tried-and-true barbecue grill and the perfect cheese. We guarantee that these hits will make pops more excited than ever to get in the kitchen to whip up something special just for you. (P.S. A girl can dream that the dad in the kitchen is John Legend, right?)
1. MAUVIEL FRYING PAN
“A copper and stainless steel round frying pan with bronze handle is timeless, easy to clean, and very durable.” —chef Michael Schulson of Double Knot and Sampan in Philadelphia
Available at Williams-Sonoma | $180
3. MARCELLI FORMAGGI BIG CHEESE GIFT BOX COLLECTION
“I’ve been working with the Marcelli family for over 10 years now—at Babbo, Gramercy Tavern, Maialino and Marta—and each one of these restaurants have been blessed by the soul of Marcelli cheeses, which come from the family’s direct, hands-on approach and passion for their craft. They produce some of the most unique sheep’s milk cheeses I have ever tasted.” —chef Nick Anderer of Marta and Maialino restaurants in New York
Available at Marcelli Formaggi | $225
5. PORTABLE KITCHEN GRILL & SMOKER
“It's timeless and literally the best charcoal grill I've ever had the pleasure of owning. The company has been around for over 50 years and they’re so confident in the product that they will ship it to you for free and take it back for free if you don't like it!” —chef Tim Love of Lonesome Dove Western Bistro in Fort Worth, TX
Available at Portable Kitchen | $370
6. FLOR DE SAL BLACK OLIVE SALT
“My favorite salt is a black olive sea salt from Es Trenc Beach in Mallorca, Spain, which I like to sprinkle on fresh burrata and grilled fish." —chef Fabio Trabocchi of Fiola in Washington, D.C.
Available at Chef Bernard | $19
7. CASA DRAGONES TEQUILA
“This tequila represents ultimate sophistication to me, and to be able to sit, taste, and contemplate the spirit is truly relaxing.” —chef Scott Conant, owner of Impero Caffè at the Innside New York Hotel in New York
Available at Astor Wine & Spirits | $65
8. OLYMPIA PROVISIONS SALAMI OF THE MONTH KIT
“This is a great gift for any meat-loving dad. You get 12 different salamis to try, all handcrafted from super high-quality pork using really authentic old-world techniques. They also throw in some great recipes and different ways to cook with the salami, which is always a nice touch.” —chef Zach Pollack of Alimento in Los Angeles
Available at Olympia Provisions | $145