7 Super Stylish Gifts For Your Gadget-Loving Dad

Good speakers are good speakers, regardless of the relentless technological advancement in the home audio world. Thankfully, there’s a way to augment your music-loving dad’s classical audio set-up with modern streaming smarts.

The Wi-Fi-enabled Google Chromecast Audio dongle makes it easy to send music from a mobile device to any speaker set with a standard 3.5mm output.

If you’re feeling saucy and want to buy dad a bundle of Google Home dongles, he can create an affordable multi-room audio set up using the array of speakers he probably already owns.

Google | $30