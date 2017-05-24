10 Coffee Table Books for Every Kind of Dad

Father's Day gifting typically starts with planning to give your dad something special and usually ends at the tie shop. While we certainly love a dapper neck accessory, our dads deserve something a bit more thoughtful and a lot more interesting. The solution? A coffee table book that's as compelling as it is visually statement-making.

These books are large and stunning inside and out. And, since they double as a decor piece, dear old dad will think of you every time it catches his eye. Whether he's the ultimate sports fan, spends all of his down time grilling, or values quality and design over everything, there's a book for that.

We've rounded up some of our favorites that every dad will appreciate.