10 Coffee Table Books for Every Kind of Dad

Father's Day gifting typically starts with planning to give your dad something special and usually ends at the tie shop. While we certainly love a dapper neck accessory, our dads deserve something a bit more thoughtful and a lot more interesting. The solution? A coffee table book that's as compelling as it is visually statement-making.
These books are large and stunning inside and out. And, since they double as a decor piece, dear old dad will think of you every time it catches his eye. Whether he's the ultimate sports fan, spends all of his down time grilling, or values quality and design over everything, there's a book for that.
We've rounded up some of our favorites that every dad will appreciate.
1. A Portrait of Bowie
For the music-loving dad, this tribute to the late artist features iconic imagery and explores Bowie's amazing work.
Available at Urban Outfitters | $35
2. The Golden Age of American Football
For the star jock dad who can't miss a single game. This book of stunning photographs will fit right in with the rest of his memorabilia.
Available at Urban Outfitters | $50
3. The Wes Anderson Collection
Your movie buff dad will love this deep dive into Anderson's filmography, life, and career.
Available at Urban Outfitters | $40
6. Hennessy: A Toast to the World's Preeminent Spirit
Everyone from the Queen to Nas have sipped the spirit and this gorgeously illustrated guide breaks down the full history of Hennessy with a series of contributions from cultural luminaries. Your dad will pour himself a glass, sit back, and flip through it in excellence.
Available at Amazon | $28
8. 100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time
9. Gordon Parks: I Am You: Selected Works 1934–1978
