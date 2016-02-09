Toast to Fat Tuesday with These Mardi Gras Cocktails

For those who observe Catholicism, Fat Tuesday is one last chance to indulge in glutinous treats, like sweets and booze, before the start of Lent (a month long fast from the aforementioned vices) on Ash Wednesday. Fat Tuesday also marks the peak celebration of Mardi Gras, so whether or not you’re partaking in Lent, it only makes sense to toast the day with a round (or two, or three) of New Orleans-style cocktails. "The New Orleans culture is so easy to celebrate—the great music, amazing food, and of course, strong cocktails," says Lara Crystal, co-founder of Minibar, an alcohol delivery service. Planning an epic Fat Tuesday party? Try these three delicious beverage recipes created by Crystal.
1. The Big Easy
"Bring New Orleans and that ‘Big Easy’ spirit to your party with this cocktail, which goes down nice and easy… and provides a little kick of tart," says Crystal.
Ingredients
2 oz gin
2½ oz simple syrup
½ oz lychee liqueur ($23; winefolder.com)
1 oz lemon juice
Blueberries for garnish
Directions
Mix all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into a glass. Garnish with a blueberry.
2. The Hurricane
"One of New Orleans' most famous drinks is The Hurricane, and is essential to serve for a traditional Mardi Gras party," says Crystal.
Ingredients
2 oz light rum
2 oz dark rum
1½ oz passion fruit juice
1½ oz pineapple juice
1/2 lime
1 tbsp grenadine
1 orange
Lime, for garnish
Directions
Mix all ingredients together in a cocktail shaker. Pour into a highball glass with ice. Garnish with a lime.
3. NOLA Punch
"Mardi Gras is all about celebrating with friends and family,” says Crystal. “Punches are a really fun way to make something that everyone can enjoy together.”
Ingredients
Brut champagne ($13; winefolder.com)
1/2 oz brandy
1/2 oz Cointreau
1 bottle club soda
Two oranges, diced
Slices of pineapple
Mint
Strawberries
Directions
In a punch bowl, mix all ingredients with ice. Garnish with fruits.