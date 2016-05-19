Constance Zimmer’s 3,500-Square-Foot L.A. Home Is Unreal—Peek Inside 

Like the women she plays on television, Constance Zimmer isn’t one to back down from a difficult undertaking. Exhibit A: With the help of her husband, photographer and film director Russ Lamoureux, The UnReal actress artfully integrated the contents of their three bicoastal properties into one four-bedroom home without an interior designer. “It was fun to decorate because it was a challenge to figure out how to make it all work,” says Zimmer. The result is an extensive array of fabrics, colors, and textures that shouldn’t quite harmonize but do, like the library-cum-office that features a Saarinen Tulip table standing on a hand-stitched carpet Zimmer bought on eBay, shelves that hold her husband’s boxing gloves, a helmet she scored at a flea market, and vintage books from Pippi Longstocking to Moby Dick. For InStyle’s June issue, photographer Christopher Patey gave us an inside look at the star’s 3,500-square-foot Spanish-style abode. Click the photo above to take a closer look.

RELATED: UnReal Stars Constance Zimmer and Shiri Appleby on Why the Lifetime Show Makes Them "Uncomfortable"

For more about Zimmer’s interior design aesthetic, pick up the June issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.