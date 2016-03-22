7 Easter Egg Hunt Essentials to Make Your Little Bunnies Hop With Joy

Hosting an Easter egg hunt this Sunday? Make your event egg-tra memorable by elevating the party essentials with our roundup of easy-to-execute tips. One or two special touches taken from our picks below is all you need to impress guests of all ages.
-
1. GET YOUR EGG-DECORATING GAME ON POINT
The marbled beauties pictured above, from Jeran McConnel of Oleander and Palm, are perfect for the hunt or simply as party decor. Get the how-to at Minted’s Julep blog.
-
2. Dress up the Basket
Jazz up an ordinary metal pail ($10; orientaltrading.com) with this super-simple D.I.Y project from Freutcake. All you need are a handful of crafting staples (glue, glutter ribbon, and tape).
-
3. Have a Golden Ticket
Include just one or two gilded eggs ($4; orientaltrading.com) filled with an extra special prize or treat. Or, you use them in lieu of the classic colorful plastic eggs ($8; orientaltrading.com) if you’re fancy like that.
-
4. Encourage dress up
Everyone’s Sunday best gets even better with a pair of fuzzy bunny ears ($2; partypalooza.com). Just don’t be surprised if the kids want to wear them to school the next day.
-
5. Don't Use Candy
How cute are these temporary tattoos of a bunny ($5; tattly.com) and a carrot ($6; tattly.com)? Fill the eggs with these and other unexpected prizes, like mini stamps ($7; orientaltrading.com) or erasers ($11; amazon.com).
-
6. Decorate the Yard
A pack of adorable signs will make your yard look extra festive and act as helpful markers to outline the perimeter of the hunting area ($18 for 12 signs; shopmerimeri.com).
-
7. Pass out Party Favors
These mini crepe paper carrots are already filled with treats and would make the perfect to-go gift for all your little participants ($12; shopmerimeri.com).