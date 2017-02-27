Update Your Space in Your Pajamas with a Digital Design Service

We all want #instaworthy rooms, but home design is hard. You might know your style, but lack a real vision. You might have the basic furniture, but not the best floor plan. Enter: the experts! But even professional services can be confusing and costly. Fortunately, digital home design services are, well, at your service. These services put you in contact with some of the best designers in the world to help you make your vision (or lack thereof) come true beautifully and affordably. Read on for three of our favorites and get to creating a Pinterest-esque space ASAP.
-
1. Havenly
The service: Whether you want to redecorate an entire room, rework a layout, or just figure out how to better style a wall in your apartment, Havenly promises effortless online design and inspiration for pretty much every decor challenge you can think of. A quiz nails down your style and aesthetic, then, depending on which payment tier you choose, you're matched with or choose a designer to work with throughout your design process.
The special something: Your selected designer will provide a curated shopping list of products, multiple design concepts, and even a visual layout of your room to help your creation reach full potential.
The price: $79 will get you everything described above minus the space planning and room visualization. $199 will get you all of the above.
-
2. Homepolish
The service: Homepolish offers everything from a basic style assessment down to bidding contractors to make your biggest design dreams come true. You tell them a bit about your project (budget, size, project details) and they use that info to match you with the right designer. From there, you'll have a consultation with your designer either via video or in-person and then, you'll receive your designer's full plan for the space, including budget and a time estimate. After that, you can pursue your project individually with the designer's plan and advice or for hourly rates proceed with a full team of contractors and planners to complete your space.
The special something: You receive in-person or video contact with your designer so you can talk through decisions and any concerns upfront.
The price: Homepolish is an hourly service and your designer will recommend the number of hours your project will take. A full design package will come in around $130/hour (with a 10 hour minimum). A single day session will cost the flat rate of $390 and will give you three hours to work on smaller projects with a designer.
-
3. Decorist
The service: Decorist promises the easiest way to design a beautiful home and that starts with you letting them know what room you want to redesign, choosing a design package, uploading photos of your room, and also choosing inspiration pictures. You're then matched with a designer based on your project's budget and style, or you have the option to start a project with a specific designer. Then, based on your project description and aesthetic, your designer dreams up various concepts, and, after you provide feedback, he or she will share a full concept including a floor plan, shopping list, and set-up instructions.
The special something: Uploading inspiration pictures is an easy and direct way for a designer to nail your style and vision for your space.
The price: $199 per room to collaborate with a classic designer, $499 per room for an elite designer and $799 per room for a celebrity designer.