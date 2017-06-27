Jessica Alba's Nutritionist Has Some Simple Diet Advice

Ever wondered how Jessica Alba keeps her body looking right and tight? Well for starters, she puts in major work at the gym, as evidenced by the enviable workout pics on her Instagram feed. But she's got another secret weapon in her back pocket: nutritionist Kelly LeVeque. With a celebrity client list that includes Alba, Molly Sims and Chelsea Handler (to name a few), LeVeque is the health consultant who's changing the way the Hollywood elite think about food—and she's about to change the way you think about it, too.

RELATED: How to Get a Body Like Jessica Alba

Today, June 27 marks the release of the wellness expert's first book, Body Love ($19; amazon.com), a nutritional guide that vows to help readers clean up their eating habits in a healthy and sustainable way that will free them from food drama once and for all.

Braedon Flynn

It all revolves around LeVeque's core principal that she calls the Fab Four. "The Fab Four are proteins, fats, fiber and greens. Those four things together actually turn off all the hunger hormones in your body and elongate your blood sugar curve," LeVeque told InStyle in an exclusive interview. "Instead of counting calories, we’re looking for and counting up the things that our cells need to feel calm and relaxed."

"It’s amazing to me—I’ll put a client on the Fab Four smoothie and when you use that formula, you’re creating an environment that’s not a rollercoaster so you can make those healthier, cleaner decisions," she goes on. "Everyone thinks their will power is just waining as the day goes on, but no! You’ve just been riding a blood sugar rollercoaster all day long."

Courtesy

The book is filled with science-backed advice, fascinating information and tons of recipes to keep you feeling empowered and motivated—not to mention a foreword written by Alba herself. Pick up your copy of Body Love, available now!