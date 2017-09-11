Chanel, Sephora, Lilly Pulitzer, and More Design the Cutest Emojis

Just as texting has replaced phone calls, so, too, will emojis eventually replace the actual text. Think about it: The number of digital icons on Apple's keyboard has increased tenfold, not to mention the "Face With Tears of Joy" emoji was dubbed Oxford Dictionaries's word of the year (true story). Now, fashion brands are hopping on the emoji bandwagon, with Chanel, Diptyque, and Lilly Pulitzer, all launching their own mini illustrations for your enjoyment.
VIDEO: Morgan Lane Emoji Sleepwear
Here, five fashion-friendly emojis worth downloading. A picture is worth a thousand words, right?
-
1. LILLY PULITZER
The label known for its bright, whimsical prints, like mermaids swimming through the ocean, has the emojis to match: popsicles, swan floats, and lobsters are all on the menu.
-
2. DIPTYQUE
Diptyque's love-themed emojis include flirty winking eyes and the brand's limited-edition Rosaviola candle.
-
3. VINCE CAMUTO
Shoes and bags come emblazoned with cheeky sayings, courtesy of Vince Camuto.
-
4. SEPHORA
Sephora's emojis—appropriately named Sephojis—let you personalize your own emoji by specifying your skin and hair color. Then you can let your friends know you're busy braiding your hair or taking a selfie.
-
5. CHANEL
Ahead of Karl Lagerfeld's fall 2017 runway show, Chanel released its own emojis featuring the brand's signature double C logo on candy, coffee cups, and airplanes.