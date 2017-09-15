If there’s one thing you know to expect in every Nancy Meyers film, it’s that the heroine always lives in an impeccably decorated home (see Diane Keaton’s Hamptons house in Something’s Gotta Give or Meryl Streep’s Santa Barbara abode in It’s Complicated for further proof). And it seems like that stylish decor sense runs in the family if her daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s new film, Home Again—which Meyers is a producer on—is any indication.

In Home Again, Reese Witherspoon plays Alice, a recently separated mother of two and interior designer, who moves back into her late father’s house in Los Angeles. On her 40th birthday, she meets three young men who are trying to break into Hollywood and lets them move into her guesthouse.

The movie is charming and heartwarming—and while the guys are pretty cute, the true eye candy is Alice’s Los Angeles home. The Spanish-style home boasts interiors that ooze California cool style, a beautiful courtyard, a pool, and a patio with an outdoor fireplace.

If you’ve ever wanted to live like you’re living in a Nancy Meyers film, you’re in luck. The Home Again producer posted an Instagram last night revealing the source of the furniture used in the outdoor spaces: Pottery barn.

Amy Neunsinger

The furniture in the patio living area are the Palmetto All-Weather Wicker Armchair ($874, potterybarn.com) and All-Weather Wicker Sofa ($1,874; potterybarn.com). Take a look at other shots from the set and where to buy info below, and you can make your Nancy Meyers lifestyle dream a reality. No cute guy included, unfortunately.

Amy Neunsinger

To buy: Toscana Extended Dining Table ($1,499; potterybarn.com); Aaron Arm Chair ($329; potterybarn.com); Toscana Buffet ($1,499; potterybarn.com)

Amy Neunsinger

To buy: Palmetto All-Weather Chaise ($1,249; potterybarn.com)