The Most Powerful Images from the DACA Repeal Protests Across the Country

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced plans to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, a plan implemented by President Obama that has protected almost 800,000 immigrants from deportation since its start.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the news, saying that the program was “being rescinded” and would fully expire on March 5, 2018. Congress will work to replace the policy with new legislation in the next six months.

DACA protects young undocumented immigrants, nicknamed “dreamers,” from being deported back to their birth countries. Many of the individuals affected by the policy change have lived in the United States since they were young children, and some have barely lived in the countries to which they would be deported.

VIDEO: Jeff Sessions Says DACA Program Will Be Phased Out

Reports began to spread on Sunday that President Trump would likely end the program, which could uproot the lives of over 800,000 people. The same day, supporters of the policy began to peacefully protest in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. Rallies spread across the country, getting even stronger with Tuesday’s official announcement. In New York City, DACA supporters have gathered both at New York University and Trump Tower, rallying in support of former President Obama’s policy.

Keep scrolling for the most powerful images from the protests.