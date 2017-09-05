The Most Powerful Images from the DACA Repeal Protests Across the Country

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced plans to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program, a plan implemented by President Obama that has protected almost 800,000 immigrants from deportation since its start.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the news, saying that the program was “being rescinded” and would fully expire on March 5, 2018. Congress will work to replace the policy with new legislation in the next six months.
DACA protects young undocumented immigrants, nicknamed “dreamers,” from being deported back to their birth countries. Many of the individuals affected by the policy change have lived in the United States since they were young children, and some have barely lived in the countries to which they would be deported.
VIDEO: Jeff Sessions Says DACA Program Will Be Phased Out
Reports began to spread on Sunday that President Trump would likely end the program, which could uproot the lives of over 800,000 people. The same day, supporters of the policy began to peacefully protest in front of the White House in Washington, D.C. Rallies spread across the country, getting even stronger with Tuesday’s official announcement. In New York City, DACA supporters have gathered both at New York University and Trump Tower, rallying in support of former President Obama’s policy.
Keep scrolling for the most powerful images from the protests.
-
1. IN NEW YORK CITY – SEPT. 5
Protestors against President Trump's DACA repeal sit in the street holding hands outside of Trump Tower in N.Y.C.
-
2. IN NEW YORK CITY – SEPT. 5
"Dreamers" Marlon Ruales, Dayana Arrue, Sofia Ruales, and Erica Ruales watch Attorney General Jeff Sessions's remarks on ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
-
3. IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 5
Supporters of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program rally for sanctuary and safety for all.
-
4. IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 5
A woman protests the end of the DACA program in front of the White House.
-
5. IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 5
31-year-old nursing student Carlos Esteban rallies with others in support of DACA on Pennsylvania Avenue.
-
6. IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 5
A woman wearing a "Resist" cap demonstrates in front of the White House during protests against Trump's decision to end DACA.
-
7. IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 5
Supporters of DACA peacefully protest the Trump administration's decision to end the program.
-
8. IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 5
A young boy joins in on the protests in D.C.
-
9. IN LOS ANGELES – SEPT. 4
A woman holds a sign that reads, "Protect All Immigrants" while rallying in support of the program on Labor Day.
-
10. IN LOS ANGELES – SEPT. 4
"Dreamers" and supporters of DACA protest in downtown L.A.
-
11. IN WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 3
DACA supporters layed out a banner on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House.