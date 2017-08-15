These Kid Lunch Boxes Are so Cute You'll Want to Grab One for Yourself

We have to admit that the back-to-school season definitely puts us in the mood to shop. I mean there are so many deals, from discounted clothes to marked down desk essentials. How could you say no? Even the adorable lunch boxes that are made for the kids are cute enough to pack our lunches in, too.
Seriously, lunch boxes aren't what they use to be. Have you seen the customizable options that you can have monogrammed? Oh, and just because the lunch boxes are cuter than ever, doesn't mean that they aren't durable. There are sturdy (and chic) designs that will withstand wear and tear over time.
VIDEO: 3 Ways to Keep Your Energy Up Until Lunch
All of our favorites are below. So keep scrolling to shop the too-cute-for-school lunch boxes.
-
1. Pottery Barn Kids Fairfax Pink/White Stripe Lunch Bag
Put a personalized twist on the lunch carrier with this customizable option.
Starting at $20
-
2. POPATU Macaron Print Roll Top Lunch Bag
Make lunch time extra sweet with this macaroon-covered box.
$18
-
3. HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO. Pop Quiz Lunchbox
Grab a durable (and stylish) bag that can withstand any tough kid's busy day.
$30
-
4. Ospard Stainless Steel Insulated Lunch Box
Keep things leak proof with this stainless steel carrier that also comes in gray, green, and blue.
$17
-
5. SKIP HOP 'Zoo Lunchie - Unicorn' Insulated Lunch Bag
Indulge in the unicorn pandemonium with this adorable and functional design.
$15
-
6. Amerzam Neoprene Lunch Box Bag and Water Bottle Tote
Match your lunch box and water bottle, thanks to this cute combo that's also waterproof.
$18 (Originally $30)
-
7. Fit & Fresh Bento Lunch Box Kit with Reusable Ice Packs
Divide everything up in this multi-sectional bag.
$20
-
8. Mod-Geo Lunch Bag
Keep things stylish with this mod-print insulated box.
$13
-
9. YUMBOX Panino Leakproof Bento Lunch Box Container
Grab a leakproof box that's also fun, thanks to emoji-themed trays on the inside.
$30
-
10. Arctic Zone Lunch Bag Plus
Score a multi-section lunch box with a matching food container for all your lunch needs.
$8