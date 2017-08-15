These Kid Lunch Boxes Are so Cute You'll Want to Grab One for Yourself

We have to admit that the back-to-school season definitely puts us in the mood to shop. I mean there are so many deals, from discounted clothes to marked down desk essentials. How could you say no? Even the adorable lunch boxes that are made for the kids are cute enough to pack our lunches in, too.

Seriously, lunch boxes aren't what they use to be. Have you seen the customizable options that you can have monogrammed? Oh, and just because the lunch boxes are cuter than ever, doesn't mean that they aren't durable. There are sturdy (and chic) designs that will withstand wear and tear over time.

All of our favorites are below. So keep scrolling to shop the too-cute-for-school lunch boxes.