5 Beach Umbrellas for Summer to Help You Stay Cool and Chic

A full day of sunning yourself on the sand might feel glorious in the moment, but the next morning? Not so much. The good news is that painful, uneven burns are avoidable even you do spend all day at the beach—all you need is a chic umbrella. Yes, we said chic. Don’t believe you can find a parasol you actually like? Take a look at five we found below.
1. Indian Inspiration
Designed by Kerry Cassill and inspired by Indian textiles, this stylish umbrella is sure to attract compliments from fellow beachgoers. Plus, its lightweight fabric is made with UV protection.
$198; shop.kerrycassill.com
2. A Pop of Citrus
We love this sunny orange awning and the dark stained, classic marenti wood pole. Prop it up poolside or over an outdoor dining area.
$156; allmodern.com
3. Jungle Fever
Designed by Australian company Basil Bangs and the active wear line We Are Handsome, this umbrella combines some of our favorite summer treats—lobster, watermelon, and passion fruit—into one funky print. It might just become our favorite warm-weather accessory.
$259; basilbangs.com
4. Nautical Stripes
The Pottery Barn Sunbrella brings new meaning to the word durable. The fabric is water-repellent; oil, stain, fade, and mildew resistant; and provides up to 98 percent UV protection from the sun.
$149-$599; potterybarn.com
5. Red, White, and Blue
This UV-resistant number would be the most festive addition to a Memorial Day or Fourth of July outing.
$18; target.com