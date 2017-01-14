Is This the Secret to Banishing Winter Blues? 

Much has been made, as of late, of the Danish philosophy of hygge. What you need to know: It's pronounced "hoo-ga" and is, in latent terms, an aesthetic and emotional celebration of all things cozy and convivial. And a new tome, The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living, out Tuesday, instructs on how to use the practice to cure the ailments of the modern world. Did we mention that, according to studies, Danes are meant to be among the happiest people on earth? Perhaps stress, seasonal depression, etc. can be banished with enough warm family gatherings, fuzzy socks, and cozy throw blankets.

Some Cliff Notes from the book, which is already a best-seller in the rainy UK?

"Be here now. Turn off the phones. Turn down the lights. Bring out the candles. Spend time with your tribe. Give yourself a break from the demands of healthy living. Cake is most definitely Hygge. Live life today, like there is no coffee tomorrow..."

A recent dissertation on the topic of all things hyggelig (the adjective for hygge), in the New York Times seemed in favor. But are you convinced? (And do you think you can really relax for an hour without your cell phone? Really?)

Whether it's the winter cure-all we've been dreaming of or not, it's hard to argue with lighting a fire, dimming the lights, and cueing up some hot cocoa. Cell phone or none.