LIFESTYLE

23 Reasons We Won't Be Getting Out of Bed for the Rest of Winter

23 Reasons We Won't Be Getting Out of Bed for the Rest of Winter
Courtesy
December 29, 2016 @ 8:30 AM
by: Katie Donbavand
Intro Deck: 

Because the another Polar Vortex year means staying in is the new going out. 

The holidays are the optimal time to take a day off. And not just any day off, but an epic, stay-in-bed extravaganza that includes a major couch session with Netflix, a decadent blanket nest, and head-to-toe fuzzy everything. To help you prepare for what is sure to be the snuggliest throwdown of all time, we've prepare a tactical guide to making your next cancel-all-your-plans-and-stay-home night as comfortable as humanly possible. Set your phasers to lazy. Reaching peak cozy vibes in 3... 2... 1...

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top