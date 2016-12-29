23 Reasons We Won't Be Getting Out of Bed for the Rest of Winter

Because the another Polar Vortex year means staying in is the new going out.
The holidays are the optimal time to take a day off. And not just any day off, but an epic, stay-in-bed extravaganza that includes a major couch session with Netflix, a decadent blanket nest, and head-to-toe fuzzy everything. To help you prepare for what is sure to be the snuggliest throwdown of all time, we've prepare a tactical guide to making your next cancel-all-your-plans-and-stay-home night as comfortable as humanly possible. Set your phasers to lazy. Reaching peak cozy vibes in 3... 2... 1...
-
1. Upgrade the Cozy Factor
For the ultimate blanket nest, the layer closest to you should be impossibly soft, like this braided throw handwoven in Peru.
Serena & Lily available at serenaandlily.com | $598
-
2. Dreamy Duvet
Warning: This duvet cover will increase your nap quotient by roughly 1,000 percent.
Nordstrom available at shop.nordstrom.com | $159 for a queen
-
3. A Magic Pillow That Will Decrease Stress
This pillow is a triple threat: warm, good-smelling, and oh-so-pretty. Pop it into the microwave to warm it up and activate the calming scent of lavender—a frequently used aromatherapy plant that can lower stress levels.
Uncommon Goods available at uncommongoods.com | $35
-
4. Faux Fur
TBH, just looking at this blanket makes us feel warmer. The cheery bubblegum-pink color and the faux fur texture means you're definitely ordering delivery. The kitchen is simply way too far.
Nordstrom available at shop.nordstrom.com | $79
-
5. Release the Kraken (Pillow)
Leave it to Jonathan Adler to take a mythological beast and render him in glittering golden glass beads.
Jonathan Adler available at neimanmarcus.com | $295
-
6. Splurge-Worthy Sheets
A high thread count with a colorful twist.
Pine Cone Hill available at neimanmarcus.com | $166
-
7. A Comforter That Will Make the Snooze Button Totally Necessary
Are there any two words in the English language that denote coziness more than "quilted velvet"?
Nordstrom available at shop.nordstrom.com | $150 for a queen
-
8. A Throw With Serious Snuggle Potential
Sunset-hued mohair and wool are woven together in Spain to help aid your quest for the ultimate cuddle.
Mantas Ezcary available at neimanmarcus.com | $295
-
9. A Chair That's Basically a Velvet Hug
This cozy chair ups the chic level in any bedroom.
Jonathan Adler available at neimanmarcus.com | $2,750
-
10. The Prettiest Snack Plate Ever
No lazy day is complete without a major snack session. Your charcuterie spread is going to be Insta-famous thanks to this gorgeous cheese plate and spreader.
ANNA by RabLabs available at neimanmarcus.com | $85
-
11. The Heirloom-in-Training Blanket
Pendleton Woolen Mills has been churning out high-quality, American-made blankets since in the early 1900s (seriously!), and this superfine merino wool throw is no exception.
Pendleton available at shop.nordstrom.com | $149
-
12. Five-Star Slippers
Your toes will thank you for these shearling-lined slippers that are so good, there are over 1,000 five-star reviews for them on Zappos.
UGG available at zappos.com | $100
-
13. A Pillow So Pretty, It Deserves to Be Framed
A pastel fairytale scene makes this pillow basically double as a bedtime story.
cupcakes and cashmere available at shop.nordstrom.com | $60
-
14. The "Who Keeps Stealing My Pillow?" Pillow
This is a pillow so plush, so darn cuddly, that every single time you get up from your spot, someone is going to try to steal it. Buyer beware.
Mina Victory available at shop.nordstrom.com | $80
-
15. A Blanket Better at Cuddling Than Your S.O.
This year's velvet trend moves from the closet to the couch with the plushest blanket ever.
UGG available at shop.nordstrom.com | $98
-
16. Over-the-Knee Socks
Because if you're going to have a pants-optional day, you better have some fiercely cozy socks on.
Natori available at shop.nodrstrom.com | $24
-
17. A Pouf Straight From Winterfell
Imagine a Game of Thrones binge session spent draped over this. Heaven.
Nordstrom available at shop.nordstrom.com | $79
-
18. The Perfect Accent Pillow
This pillow is so stylish, it'll dress up any sofa.
Nordstrom available at shop.nordstrom.com | $39
-
19. Cozy Candlelight
This candle's notes of black ebony wood and ripe peaches will transport you from the frosty embrace of winter to a midsummer night's dream with the flick of a match.
Voluspa available at shop.nordstrom.com | $18
-
20. PJs You'll Want to Live In
Real talk: You haven't known true coziness until you own this sleep shirt. Eberjey's line of frilly bras, lacy panties, and gorgeous loungewear are dedicated to dispelling the myth that lingerie is inherently uncomfortable.
Eberjey available at neimanmarcus.com | $89
-
21. A Pillow That Makes the Bed Look Better By Association
This grown-up gray wool pillow gets glammed up thanks to clusters of rainbow-hued gemstones.
Kate Spade available at shop.nordstrom.com | $68
-
22. Tea Fit For a Prince
Russian tea purveyor Kusmi created this luxurious blend to honor Vladimir the Great, ruler of Holy Russia, way back in 1888. And the same dramatic blend of Earl Grey, citrus, vanilla, and spice that warmed Tsar tummies through St. Petersburg winters will keep you toasty, too.
Kusmi Tea available at amazon.com | $15 for 20 tea bags
-
23. A Crisp Set of Pillows
Like pillows from a posh London hotel, but in your very own bed.
Hill House available at hillhousehome.com | $795 for a queen set