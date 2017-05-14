7 Cool Hostess Gifts to Bring to a Backyard BBQ

Summer is just around the corner which means that the backyard BBQ invites are slowly starting to roll in and before you know it, your weekends will be filled with this outdoor activity. So what does one bring to such an occasion? Well, it’s important to show your hosts that you appreciate their efforts (and also guarantee your invite to the next one), so you'd better not show up empty-handed. Here are some fun gifts you can bring that will keep the party going.
VIDEO: How to Throw a Stylish Summer Grill Party
Oh, and even if it’s not asked of you, just bring a bag of ice. You know that they’ll probably need it.
1. Outdoor Game
If they have the space, bring over an outdoor game that guests and kids can enjoy day of and beyond.
$40
2. Apron
Whoever is manning the grill should be in the proper attire. This classic butcher-stripe apron will keep them well-shielded from any splattering BBQ sauce and is so much cuter than a cheesy “kiss the cook”option.
$25
3. Paella Pan
Even if your hosts don’t have paella on the menu, these lightweight pans can be used for serving everything from burgers to veggies. And maybe they’ll serve a mouthwatering paella at the next cookout.
From $12
4. XL Spatula
An XL spatula just makes the whole grilling process so much easier and the faster they cook, the faster those patties will make their way into your belly.
$68
5. Solar Lights
Many barbecues can go from day to night. These extremely portable solar lights will ensure that everyone will be able to see where they’re going and what they’re eating and drinking, well past dinnertime.
$30 for 2
6. Marshmallow Sticks
The best part about these sticks is that they extend so you can stand as close or far from the grill as you want while roasting those marshmallows. Don’t forget to also bring all the fixins for an epic s’more.
$14 for 8
7. Ice Cream Sandwiches
Nothing beats ice cream on a hot summer day. These gourmet treats will delight adults and kids alike. Pass 'em out like Beyoncé concert tickets (yes, you’ll feel that cool), or cut them up into small servings so that your pals can try multiple flavors.
$60 for 8