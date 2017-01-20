You'll Want to RSVP to These Chic Galentine's Day Party Invitations

Put away the mulled cider and break out the cocktail shaker—Galentine’s Day is right around the corner. Take advantage of the no-boys-allowed holiday—and the last few weeks you’ll spend indoors—by rounding up your favorite ladies for a happy hour at home. "After a visit and laughter with pals over a drink, the world feels complete," says Leela Cyd, author of the entertaining bible, Food with Friends ($17; amazon.com).
Cyd's new book is full of menu and décor ideas for a just-because kind of party, and InStyle has the invitations covered with our shop on Paperless Post featuring stylish e-cards by the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Kelly Wearstler, and kate spade new york. Browse some of our favorite invites below, and head over to the InStyle x Paperless Post collection for our full curation of e-cards (paper options available for some designs).
VIDEO: How To Throw A Chic Super Bowl Party
1. COCKTAIL WASH
Cocktail Wash, Sugar Paper; paperlesspost.com/instyle
2. BOTTLE SHOCK
Bottle Shock, Kelly Wearstler; paperlesspost.com/instyle
3. CLASSIC VINTAGE
Classic Vintage, kate spade new york; paperlesspost.com/instyle
4. QUILT BLOCK
Quilt Block; paperlesspost.com/instyle
5. KYOTO FRAME
Kyoto Frame, Serena & Lily; paperlesspost.com/instyle
6. OMBRE SOIREE
Ombre Soiree, Sugar Paper; paperlesspost.com/instyle
7. WINEGLASS FOIL
Wineglass Foil; paperlesspost.com/instyle
8. IKAT DOT
Ikat Dot, Oscar de la Renta; paperlesspost.com/instyle
9. TULIP BED
Tulip Bed; paperlesspost.com/instyle
10. FESTIVE GARLAND
Festive Garland, Sugar Paper; paperlesspost.com/instyle