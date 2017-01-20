You'll Want to RSVP to These Chic Galentine's Day Party Invitations

Put away the mulled cider and break out the cocktail shaker—Galentine’s Day is right around the corner. Take advantage of the no-boys-allowed holiday—and the last few weeks you’ll spend indoors—by rounding up your favorite ladies for a happy hour at home. "After a visit and laughter with pals over a drink, the world feels complete," says Leela Cyd, author of the entertaining bible, Food with Friends ($17; amazon.com).

Cyd's new book is full of menu and décor ideas for a just-because kind of party, and InStyle has the invitations covered with our shop on Paperless Post featuring stylish e-cards by the likes of Oscar de la Renta, Kelly Wearstler, and kate spade new york. Browse some of our favorite invites below, and head over to the InStyle x Paperless Post collection for our full curation of e-cards (paper options available for some designs).

