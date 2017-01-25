Celebrate the Chinese New Year with 10 Stylish Rooster-Themed Gifts

This Saturday, Jan. 28, marks the Chinese New Year, a festival honoring the turn of the traditional lunar calendar. It also starts of the year of the rooster, which we're especially excited to celebrate.
For those of you that haven't been following Chinese New Year tradition, this holiday is typically celebrated by spending time with family, enjoying delicious feasts filled with auspicious foods, participating in parades, and if you're a kid, receiving "lucky" money-filled red envelopes for good luck in the new year.
Since each year is characterized by one of 12 zodiac animals, this is our first time honoring the majestic (and trendy) bird since 2005. In doing so, we've rounded up some stylish themed gifts to help you usher in the year of the fire rooster.
Keep scrolling to shop our festive Chinese New Year gifts below.
-
1. MCM Rooster Bag Charm
MCM available at bloomingdales.com | $260
-
2. Rooster Handbag
Kate Spade available at katespade.com | $378
-
-
4. Marc Jacobs Fire Rooster Card Case
Marc Jacobs available at bloomingdales.com | $155
-
5. Gold Stamped Rooster Bowl
Available at bloomingdales.com | $1,875
-
-
7. Marc Jacobs ENVELOPE CHARM
Marc Jacobs available at revolve.com | $125
-
8. Rooster sweatshirt
Salvatore Ferragamo available at farfetch.com | $697
-
9. Rooster Neat Classic Tie
Salvatore Ferragamo available at bloomingdales.com | $190
-
10. Kate Spade Watch
Kate Spade available at bloomingdales.com | $195